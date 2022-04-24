Warren says Biden is running in 2024: ‘I’m supporting him’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday said she’d be supporting President Biden assuming he runs for reelection in 2024, as he has said he intends to do.

Biden is dealing with low approval ratings, which along with his age has led to steady talk about whether he will run for a second term. The president is 79 years old and will turn 80 in November.

“You can ask it any way you want, but I’m going to say the same thing: President Biden is running in 2024 and I’m supporting him,” Warren told NBC’s “Meet The Press” guest host Kristen Welker on Sunday.

Warren ran against Biden in the crowded Democratic presidential primary in 2020 but ended up endorsing him after she dropped out of the race.

Biden has said he would be “very fortunate” to run against his rival and former president Donald Trump if he were to run in the next election.

He’s also said he plans to run again if he is in good health. The Hill last week reported that Biden told former President Obama, for whom Biden served as vice president, that he would run in 2024.

If Biden were to win a second term, he would be 82 at the start of it.