Senior GOP senator indicates he’s likely to back Trump if he’s GOP 2024 nominee

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) indicated on Sunday that he would likely back former President Trump if he is the GOP nominee in 2024.

Blunt told NBC’s “Meet The Press” that while he will be “out of politics” by the 2024 election, he has always voted for the nominee in the past.

“It’s a long time between now and then … [but] I can’t imagine that I won’t,” Blunt told host Kristen Welker. “Donald Trump got elected because he satisfied people’s need to send a message about their frustration with government.

“If he’s the nominee again, that’ll be because people are still frustrated with government and there aren’t other Republicans who meet that need,” the senator added.

Trump, who still holds much sway within the Republican Party, has not made a formal announcement but has hinted at a 2024 run.

Blunt, who has held his Senate seat since 2010, announced last year he would not run for reelection in 2022.

After Trump was impeached in the House for his alleged role in inciting the January 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol, Blunt was not among the seven senators who voted to convict the former president. The vote for conviction ultimately fell short.

On Sunday, Blunt stressed that he would support the Republican nominee in 2024.

“Well, there’s going to be another nominee, and that will be the Democrat nominee,” the senator said. “And that’s the choice you have to make. So, I would expect I’d be supporting the Republican nominee.”