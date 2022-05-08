Mississippi governor says overturning Roe v. Wade would be the ‘correct decision’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said on Sunday that overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion in the U.S., would be the “correct decision” for the Supreme Court.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” moderator Jake Tapper asked Reeves if his state is going to target birth control methods such as IUDs and Plan B emergency contraception.

“That is not what we’re focused on at this time. We’re focused on looking at what the court allows for the bill that is before the court,” Reeves told Tapper.

“We believe that the overturning of Roe is the correct decision by the court,” he added. “In Mississippi, we don’t have laws on the books that would lead to arresting individuals or anything along those lines.”

“You mean not arresting girls or women, but you would arrest doctors?” Tapper asked Reeves.

“Well, certainly I don’t think that that you’re gonna see doctors performing abortions if we have a state statute which says that they’re not allowable, except for those exceptions that we’ve mentioned earlier,” Reeves replied.

Reeves’s remarks come less than a week after Politico obtained a draft opinion piece written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Monday that signaled the court is poised to overturn of the landmark 1973 decision.

Reeves also told Tapper that the state’s 2007 trigger law, which outlaws all abortion except for those in cases of rape and cases in which the mother’s life is at stake, would go into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.