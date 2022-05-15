Pelosi: Current Supreme Court ‘dangerous’ for families, freedom

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said the current Supreme Court is “dangerous” for families and freedom in the U.S., as justices appear poised to overturn the 1973 landmark decision legalizing abortion in the U.S.

Pelosi, during an interview with co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union,” said if the court scales back abortion rights on the federal level, restrictions on marriage equality could be next.

“Let’s not take our eye off the ball. The ball is this court, which is dangerous to the freedoms of our country. Beware in terms of marriage equality, beware in terms of other aspects of it, and so it is, let’s not waste our time on that,” Pelosi said.

“The fact is, this is a dangerous court to families, to freedom in our country. And that is why people have to mobilize. My saying is we don’t agonize we organize, we go out there and make sure people know that if they, actually elections have consequences,” she added.

Politico sent shockwaves throughout the country earlier this month when it published a draft majority opinion that showed the court prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. The draft ruling said “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” and claimed that “a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history.”

The Supreme Court later said the document was authentic, but emphasized that it does not reflect the final decision of the bench.

The House shortly afterward passed a bill report that called for codifying Roe v. Wade on a federal level. The legislation, however, was later blocked in the Senate by Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Protests have broken out across the country in the wake of the report, with many abortion rights supporters warning that overturning the nearly 50-year precedent could lead to decreases in other protections.

Pelosi on Sunday linked former President Trump, who appointed three conservative justices to the bench during his four-year tenure in the White House, to the draft decision.

“Who would have ever suspected that a creature like Donald Trump would become president of the United States, waving a list of judges that he would appoint, therefore getting the support of the far right and appointing those anti-freedom justices to the court?” Pelosi asked.