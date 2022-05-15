trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Donna Brazile on midterms: ‘Democrats got to stop sleeping at the wheel’

by TheHill.com - 05/15/22 1:08 PM ET
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Donna Brazile said during a discussion on Sunday about the upcoming midterms that Democrats need “to stop sleeping at the wheel” and waiting until “the last six weeks of the election,” adding that the party needs to help voters “where it matters.”

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Brazile, who served as interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, was asked whether Pennsylvania is one of the few likely blue states where Democrats are pinning their hopes in November for a Senate majority. She replied that Democrats also have their eyes on states including Ohio and North Carolina.

However, she emphasized the need “to protect the home front, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire.”

Brazile also urged Democrats to “stop sleeping at the wheel” regarding the upcoming election.

“Stop sleeping at the wheel, stop waiting for the last six weeks of the election,” she said. “I know we’re about to spend a ton of money on television, that’s like throwing water in the wind.”

“Democrats got to go back and create communities and remind people what the Democratic Party is doing to help them,” she continued. “Help them at the gas station. Help them in the grocery store. Help them where it matters in their wallets, in their homes.”

Brazile also said if Democrats “continue to sleep at the wheel and just rely on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” then they should “forget it.”

However, Brazile said she has hope and “believes” because “I trust the woman who was sitting here just a few moments ago, and that’s my leader,” referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who appeared on the show earlier.

“She’s going to fight like hell,” she continued. “And she may not be able to turn the tide of history, which is always what we worry about, and you worry about if you had the White House, but you know what? You can still put up a doggone fight.”

Tags Donna Brazile

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. UFO sleuths make extraordinary ...
  2. The Memo: Barnette roils Pennsylvania ...
  3. Plunge in crypto values boosts calls ...
  4. Pelosi: Current Supreme Court ...
  5. McConnell urges Biden to name Russia ...
  6. Oklahoma governor warns tribes not to ...
  7. Elon Musk: The next Joe Rogan
  8. Subpoenaed GOP lawmakers face risk of ...
  9. Experts perplexed over number of ...
  10. Finnish president says Putin took ...
  11. Pelosi says Stefanik tweet on baby ...
  12. Pelosi on McCarthy subpoena: Jan. 6 ...
  13. Prepare for the disappearance of ...
  14. GOP sounds alarm in Pennsylvania as ...
  15. ‘Reprehensible’: Oz condemns GOP ...
  16. NY governor rips social media sites ...
  17. Biden calls for end to ‘hate-fueled ...
  18. Clarence Thomas says Roe draft leak ...
Load more

Video

See all Video