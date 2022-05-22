Shapiro calls Mastriano ‘dangerous’ and ‘divisive’

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) on Sunday said Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R), whom he will face in the commonwealth’s gubernatorial race, is “dangerous” and “divisive.”

During an interview with co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Shapiro called out Mastriano for a number of policy stances, including abortion, and noted the state lawmaker’s presence in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

“He is extreme and he is dangerous. He would ban all abortion and jail doctors who perform it. He is, he was there on Jan. 6, and when the police told him to stop at the barricades, he kept marching. He is someone who wants to overturn not just the last election, but has made clear that he would pick the winner of the next one,” Shapiro said.

He also knocked his opponent on marriage equality and climate change and called him “a danger.”

“He wants to make it illegal to have same-sex marriage in Pennsylvania. He thinks climate change is fake. He is a danger. The contrast couldn’t be clearer,” Shapiro said.

“I’ve been focused on a future for Pennsylvania that grows our economy, that improves our schools, that makes sure that we have safe community. He’s been focused on re-litigating the past. He is dangerous and he is divisive,” Shapiro added.

Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate @JoshShapiroPA explains to @DanaBashCNN why he decided to run a campaign ad that seemed to be designed to boost his opponent @SenMastriano. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/W3H3iwxtQj — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2022

Both Shapiro and Mastriano won their parties‘ nominations last week for Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election. The winner will take over for Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who is barred from running again because of term limits.

Mastriano drew headlines late in the primary race when he secured a last-minute endorsement from former President Trump. The state senator is a staunch Republican who focused a large part of his campaign on claims that the 2020 presidential election was tainted by fraud.