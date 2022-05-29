Rep. Mo Brooks blames decline of ‘moral values’ for mass shootings

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) on Sunday blamed the decline of “moral values” in the U.S. for mass shootings that have devastated the country.

Brooks told “Fox News Sunday” just days after a mass shooting in Texas left 19 children dead that the decline of the traditional American family was to blame for the rise in violence, saying children raised in a household with just one parent are more prone to mental health issues.

“It’s almost impossible for a single parent to do the kind of job that two parents can collectively do,” Brooks told guest host Sandra Smith. “Unfortunately, the data is very clear. Those single parent households, for whatever reason, end up resulting in children who are more likely to be on welfare; who are less likely to get the kind of grades you expect in school; are more likely to be involved [with] drugs; and unfortunately, are more likely to be involved in criminal conduct.”

A gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers before he was killed, according to police. The tragedy sparked renewed calls for stricter gun control laws by Congress, but Republicans have largely instead have blamed mental health and other societal ills for the rise in gun violence.

Brooks, who is in the midst of a tight runoff primary challenge in his district, argued most Americans do not support stricter gun control laws, contradicting polls that show just over half of Americans want at least some heightened restrictions.

The GOP lawmaker again tied the rise of mass shootings to a “decline in moral values” and subsequently the decent respect for human life.

“If we teach proper moral values and if we teach respect for human life,” Brooks said, “then that is the way to fix the problem.”