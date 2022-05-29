Murphy: Florida gun law passed after Parkland shooting a ‘signal of what’s possible’

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said Sunday that a gun law passed by the Florida legislature following the Parkland school shooting was a “signal of what’s possible” when it comes to legislation that could be passed on the federal level.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” moderator Jonathan Karl ran down the intentions of the bill, which included raising the minimum age in which a person can obtain a firearm to 21 and banned bump stocks, noting that it was passed by a GOP-led legislature and signed by a Republican governor.

Karl asked Murphy if Florida’s state gun law could be a model for the Senate to follow.

“The Florida law is a good law and it’s a signal of what’s possible, right? It married together, changes to Florida’s gun laws. With some significant investments in mental health and school security,” Murphy said.

“I had a long conversation with Senator Scott last week and had him tell me the story of how they were able to pass that legislation, get Republicans to support it and also prove that Republicans could take on the gun lobby because the NRA opposed that measure, and still get reelected, which has been the case I’ve been making to Republicans for a decade.”

Murphy’s remarks come after 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were killed and 17 other people were injured on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman opened fire inside of a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School.

The massacre in Texas happened a week after the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., which killed 10 people.

Murphy is among a bipartisan group of senators who are talking any possibility of a gun-related bill that could pass Congress in the wake of the shooting.

“We’re talking about red flag laws. We’re talking about strengthening and expanding background check system, if not universal background checks. We’re talking about safe storage,” Murphy said. “And yes, we’re also talking about mental health resources and more security dollars for schools a package that really in the end could have a significant downward pressure on gun violence in this country and break the logjam.”

“We’ve got a short timeframe, Jonathan, who got get this ready for Congress, when Congress reconvenes in about a week but I think we can do it,” Murphy said.