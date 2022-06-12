Coons says US at risk for ‘season of political violence’ after Jan. 6

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on Sunday said the U.S. is at risk for a “season of political violence” in part due to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Coons told “Fox News Sunday” guest host Brett Baier that Americans need to “reduce the level of our rhetoric” or the nation will face more political violence.

“We are at risk of a season of political violence in this country, and all of us should reduce the temper and level of our rhetoric,” Coons said. “Be mindful of the fact that stirring up political violence is not a good or constructive thing.”

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot opened its first June public hearing on Thursday, in which it laid out evidence of former President Trump’s involvement. A mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol that day to protest Congress’ formal counting of Electoral College votes that affirmed President Biden’s win.

Trump had spent months falsely claiming his defeat was “rigged.”

Coons said Americans need to take a “hard and clear-eyed look at what happened on January 6th” to understand where the nation could be headed in a polarized future if nothing changes.

“We’ve never had our capitol stormed by Americans,” Coons said. “We’ve never had an attempt through an insurrection, through a riot, to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power.”