Raskin: Jan. 6 committee will convince ‘reasonable’ people Trump knew he lost

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, said on Sunday that the panel will detail how former President Trump’s inner circle repeatedly told him he lost the 2020 election in its upcoming hearings.

“I think we can prove to any reasonable, open-minded person that Donald Trump absolutely knew,” Raskin told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash.

When asked if the most explosive testimony was still to come after the first high-profile hearing on Thursday, Raskin said the future hearings would “spell out” the details mentioned at the first hearing.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel’s vice chair, outlined the topics of each of the future hearings on Thursday, with the panel promising the remaining hearings will show Trump at the center of a multi-pronged battle to remain in power through illicit actions.

“I know that our first hearing pierced the sound barrier,” Raskin said on CNN. “People are paying attention. But Americans need to pay further attention because the danger is still out there.”

The committee will hold its next hearings on Monday and Wednesday mornings. Raskin on Sunday warned of a continued danger of Trump’s promotion of debunked election fraud claims.

“He continues to spread it to this very day,” Raskin said. “He continues to foist that propaganda on his followers.”

When pressed by Bash if the committee would push the Justice Department to indict Trump, Raskin declined to take a position, saying he didn’t want to “browbeat” Attorney General Merrick Garland.

But Raskin said the Justice Department and other federal law enforcement “know what’s at stake.”

“I suppose our entire investigation is a referral of crimes, both to the Department of Justice and to the American people, because this is a massive assault on our on the machinery of American democracy,” he said.