Jan. 6 panel member says upcoming hearings will focus on Trump’s ‘dereliction of duty’

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) on Sunday said the upcoming hearings from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 rioting will focus on former President Trump’s “dereliction of duty” and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Luria, a member of the panel, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd the House panel will show in detailed evidence throughout the hearings a comprehensive picture of how Trump attempted to pressure local, state and the federal government to overturn the election, which he continues to claim without evidence was stolen.

“I frequently say if there weren’t some people in the right places at the right time, this could have turned out very differently,” Luria said of Trump’s efforts.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 rioting held its first June public hearing on Thursday, with plans for three more to be held this coming week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Luria said the hearings will “lay out” Trump’s efforts ahead of Jan. 6, which she described as “intense” to witness.

“We’ve pieced together a very comprehensive tick-tock timeline of what he did,” she said.

Luria also said Trump is culpable for the rioting on Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn certification of the 2020 election.

“This man had the microphone, he could speak to the whole country,” Luria said on Sunday. “His duty was to stand up and say something and try to stop this. So we’ll talk about that, what I see to be his dereliction of duty.”