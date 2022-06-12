trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Jan. 6 panel member says upcoming hearings will focus on Trump’s ‘dereliction of duty’

by Brad Dress - 06/12/22 11:30 AM ET

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) on Sunday said the upcoming hearings from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 rioting will focus on former President Trump’s “dereliction of duty” and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Luria, a member of the panel, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd the House panel will show in detailed evidence throughout the hearings a comprehensive picture of how Trump attempted to pressure local, state and the federal government to overturn the election, which he continues to claim without evidence was stolen.

“I frequently say if there weren’t some people in the right places at the right time, this could have turned out very differently,” Luria said of Trump’s efforts.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 rioting held its first June public hearing on Thursday, with plans for three more to be held this coming week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Luria said the hearings will “lay out” Trump’s efforts ahead of Jan. 6, which she described as “intense” to witness.

“We’ve pieced together a very comprehensive tick-tock timeline of what he did,” she said.

Luria also said Trump is culpable for the rioting on Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn certification of the 2020 election.

“This man had the microphone, he could speak to the whole country,” Luria said on Sunday. “His duty was to stand up and say something and try to stop this. So we’ll talk about that, what I see to be his dereliction of duty.”

Tags 2020 election Chuck Todd Donald Trump Elaine Luria hearings Jan. 6

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP governor says Trump is ...
  2. How gun talks are weighing on ...
  3. Pence’s lawyer told him blocking ...
  4. Who is Chris Stirewalt, the former ...
  5. Democrats could be on pace for a ...
  6. The Memo: Jan. 6 hearings open new ...
  7. Seven key primary races still to come ...
  8. Austin says Russian invasion of ...
  9. Bill Maher hits Fox News over Jan. 6 ...
  10. Brooks hits back at Trump over Britt ...
  11. Liz Cheney doesn’t care what the ...
  12. Tampa Bay Rays decry 31 killed in ...
  13. With Russian forces set to enter ...
  14. Pelosi’s Court: How the Jan. 6 ...
  15. Nearly 20M watched Jan. 6 ...
  16. Over 9M qualify for student loan ...
  17. CNN’s Chris Wallace ‘skeptical’ ...
  18. Do you need a mask to protect you ...
Load more

Video

See all Video