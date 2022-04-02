trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Wire

California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional

by TheHill.com - 04/02/22 9:10 AM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law mandating that corporate boards have ethnic or LGBT members violates the state Constitution.

Friday’s brief ruling granted summary judgment to Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group that sought a permanent injunction against the measure. The lawsuit argued it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution by mandating a quota based on race, ethnicity, sexual preference, and transgender status.

A related lawsuit challenges another state law requiring a woman director on corporate boards. Messages seeking comment from the state weren’t immediately returned.

Tags California California California court ruling Diversity Diversity Judicial Watch Los Angeles United States

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House approves bill legalizing...
  2. Cawthorn in response to...
  3. Biden called for US energy...
  4. Biden’s ‘absolute’ defense...
  5. McConnell leans hard on GOP...
  6. Trump’s Russia posture comes...
  7. GOP senators push Ketanji Brown...
  8. Democrats fractured on response to...
  9. Zelensky says he believes Biden...
  10. Russia falters in Ukraine but...
  11. Centrists and liberals fighting to...
  12. Harris says Biden administration...
  13. Ukraine regains full control of...
  14. Ukrainian civilians executed,...
  15. Health Care — House passes...
  16. Native American tribe reacquires...
  17. Ex-GOP lawmaker pardoned by Trump...
  18. House set to pass marijuana...
Load more

Video

See all Video