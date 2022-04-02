trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Wire

California has $600M in unclaimed can, bottle deposits

by TheHill.com - 04/02/22 9:14 AM ET
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File
FILE – Cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif., July 5, 2016. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration proposed Friday, April 1, 2022, to temporarily double California’s typical nickel refunds for bottles and cans to boost recycling and help spend down a roughly $600 million surplus built up during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is proposing to temporarily double California’s typical nickel refunds for bottles and cans to boost recycling. It would also help spend down a roughly $600 million surplus built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal to state lawmakers Friday would match the dime offered for bottles and cans by the highest-paying programs in other states as California tries to regain the leadership position it held 35 years ago when it started its cash refund program. Such permanent programs have worked in Oregon and Michigan, where the dime refunds have been enough for consumers to recycle at least nine of every 10 containers.

Tags California California Gavin Newsom recycling sacremento

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House approves bill legalizing...
  2. Biden’s ‘absolute’ defense...
  3. Ukrainian civilians executed,...
  4. McConnell leans hard on GOP...
  5. Cawthorn in response to...
  6. Trump’s Russia posture comes...
  7. Biden called for US energy...
  8. Democrats fractured on response to...
  9. GOP senators push Ketanji Brown...
  10. Zelensky says he believes Biden...
  11. Centrists and liberals fighting to...
  12. Health Care — House passes...
  13. Russia falters in Ukraine but...
  14. Harris says Biden administration...
  15. Ukraine regains full control of...
  16. Pope blasts Russia’s...
  17. House set to pass marijuana...
  18. Native American tribe reacquires...
Load more

Video

See all Video