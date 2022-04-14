trending:

Russian military’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

by Adam Schreck | The Associated Press - 04/14/22 4:32 PM ET
FILE – The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, on Sept. 11, 2008. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the ship was damaged Wednesday, April 13, 2022, but not that it was hit by Ukraine. The Ministry says ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire whose causes “were being established,” and the Moskva’s entire crew was evacuated.(AP Photo, File)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military says the flagship of its Black Sea fleet sank while being towed to a port after being badly damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Moskva sank Thursday in a storm after being gutted by fire. The ministry previously said that a fire on the warship set off some of its weapons and forced the crew to evacuate.

Ukrainian officials said that the warship was hit by Ukrainian missiles late Wednesday off the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa.

The U.S. was unable to confirm Ukraine’s claims of striking the warship.

