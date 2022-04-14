Russian military’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military says the flagship of its Black Sea fleet sank while being towed to a port after being badly damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Moskva sank Thursday in a storm after being gutted by fire. The ministry previously said that a fire on the warship set off some of its weapons and forced the crew to evacuate.

Ukrainian officials said that the warship was hit by Ukrainian missiles late Wednesday off the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa.

The U.S. was unable to confirm Ukraine’s claims of striking the warship.