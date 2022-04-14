Justices send Ohio Statehouse maps back to drawing board
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has issued an extraordinary fourth rebuke of the state’s Republican-controlled mapmaking panel for unconstitutionally gerrymandering Statehouse maps to benefit their party. In a 4-3 ruling, the court ordered the embattled and defiant Ohio Redistricting Commission to reconvene and draw a constitutionally compliant plan by May 6. Primaries in Ohio House and Senate races have already been called off for May 3 because of the dispute. A federal court had signaled its intention to intervene to resolve the monthslong stalemate between the commission and the court if a solution wasn’t reached by Wednesday.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.