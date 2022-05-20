trending:

Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary too close to call, recount likely

by Associated Press | Marc Levy - 05/20/22 5:18 PM ET
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

A recount would mean that the outcome of the race might not be known until June 8, the deadline for counties to report their results to the state.

The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law’s 0.5 percent margin. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the recount is complete.

