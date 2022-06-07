trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Wire

Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii

by LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press - 06/07/22 10:18 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii on Monday afternoon, and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

According to officials, the aircraft appeared to have problems with its landing gear and the pilot declared an in-flight emergency and landed. A netting barrier was used to slow and stop the plane, and the nose gear collapsed after contact with the net, officials said.

The pilot was not identified and was not seriously injured, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details prior to the completion of the investigation.

The U.S. routinely sells F-16s to Taiwan. Officials said the pilot took off from an Air Force base in the continental U.S., and was scheduled to stop in Hawaii en route to Taiwan.

The U.S. has programs to retrofit and upgrade older models of the F-16 for Taiwan, as well as plans to deliver new models of the aircraft. It wasn’t clear if the fighter jet was new or an older version.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Cheney faces pivotal moment with Jan. ...
  2. Democrats frustrated by flat-footed ...
  3. Why Mike Pence will be a key figure ...
  4. McConnell puts imprint on Senate gun ...
  5. Man says ‘excruciating’ 17 days ...
  6. Biden readies for balancing act in ...
  7. Biden increasingly relies on ...
  8. Here are the states with monkeypox ...
  9. American woman pleads guilty to ...
  10. McConaughey calls for ‘real ...
  11. Here’s a list of the people who ...
  12. NATO-Russia: It’s time to suspend ...
  13. Here’s who qualifies for the $25B ...
  14. How to get free replacement Jif ...
  15. White House braces for the death of ...
  16. Why Biden sees fights with ...
  17. Live coverage: House gun violence ...
  18. Five questions that hang over the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video