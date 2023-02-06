trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
12:30 Report

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — What we know about the Chinese balloon

by Cate Martel - 02/06/23 12:30 PM ET
by Cate Martel - 02/06/23 12:30 PM ET
The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U 

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* 

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING 

SNL had by far the best explanation for what happened — ‘The balloon was somehow able to get past our West Coast Anti-Balloon Defense System, the Seattle Space Needle’:

The full “Saturday Night Live” segment is pretty funny

What a weird few days in geopolitical news. Over the weekend, a U.S. military fighter jet shot down the Chinese balloon that had been traveling across the United States. 

Where?: Off the coast of South Carolina. 

Footage of the balloon being shot down: From The Wall Street Journal 

Sky News explainer on how the balloon was shot down 

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explains the Biden administration’s process for shooting down the balloon: Including why it was a complicated procedure. Watch the clip from NBC’s “Meet the Press”  — it starts around the 40-second mark 

As a precaution: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) paused flights from three nearby airports.  

What’s China saying about the balloon being shot down?: China’s foreign ministry called it an “obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.” More from NPR 

Happy Monday, friends! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. 

This was apparently not the first Chinese balloon in the U.S. … :

A senior U.S. defense official said that similar balloons flew over the U.S. during the Trump administration — and once earlier in the Biden administration.  

FWIW: Former President Trump denies the reports that similar balloons flew over the U.S. during his administration. From Trump’s Truth Social post: “China had too much respect for ‘TRUMP’ for this to have happened, and it NEVER did. JUST FAKE DISINFORMATION!” Read his full post and denial 

The Biden administration is offering to brief Trump officials: Bloomberg reports that the U.S. didn’t know about the prior balloon flights until after Trump left office.  

‘WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT CHINESE BALLOON SIGHTINGS DURING TRUMP PRESIDENCY’:
From The Hill’s Julia Mueller

CNN’S STEPHEN COLLINSON SAID IT WELL
“The Chinese balloon saga threatens to be a watershed moment in the world’s dangerous new superpower rivalry: For the first time, Americans experienced a tangible symbol of the national security challenge from Beijing.”  

“[The] balloon created a sudden moment when the idea of a threat by China to the US homeland was neither distant, theoretical, unseen, or years in the future. And it underscored how in today’s polarized America, Washington’s first reaction in the face of a threat is to point fingers rather than unify.” 

Read the full analysis

‘BALLOON INCIDENT REVEALS MORE THAN SPYING AS COMPETITION WITH CHINA INTENSIFIES’:
Analysis from The New York Times’s David E. Sanger 

ASIDE FROM THE SEVERITY OF THE SITUATION, THIS WAS A STRANGE AND FUNNY SAGA:
@dieworkwear tweeted: “imagine shooting down the spy balloon and it explodes in a giant cloud of pink smoke and glitter and then you hear a family in the distance cheering”  

@LeighGiangreco tweeted: “I feel like the balloon is the first time in a long while that DC has experienced a West Wing plot rather than a Veep plot. It’s a classic CJ b-plot while Josh butts heads with Congress on Covid benefits.”  

🥊 In Congress 

Lots of opinions and disagreements:

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is publicly pressuring Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) not to cave by cutting a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling. 

Keep in mind — they’ve been butting heads for some time: Scott tried to oust McConnell as the Senate GOP leader. McConnell then took Scott off the powerful Commerce Committee. 

How this spat is escalating, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton 

‘FIVE WAYS A FEDERAL DEBT DEFAULT COULD HURT AMERICANS’:
1. “Recession is almost certain.” 

2. “Federal benefits in danger.” 

3. “Interest rates spike.” 

4. “Inflation could lower – but at a steep price.”  

5. “Stock market takes a tumble.” 

Explainer for each of these fun ramifications, from The Hill’s Aris Folley 

🎤 In the White House 

Everyone’s favorite night of intently listening to an hourslong speech, planned applause breaks and people watching on C-SPAN:

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday. 

When?: Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST. C-SPAN livestream 

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Brett Samuels predict what Biden will and *will not* say: 

What Biden will likely mention: The debt limit, police reform, the war in Ukraine, the economy and immigration. 

What Biden will likely NOT mention: The classified documents scandal, the investigations into his son Hunter Biden, former President Trump and Republican leaders, the Department of Justice investigation into Trump’s handling of documents and Democrats recently removed from House committees. 

Reasoning for each 

BIDEN’S JOB PERFORMANCE POLLING ISN’T PARTICULARLY HIGH: 

Sixty-two percent of Americans don’t think President Biden has achieved much in his first two years in office, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll

The full poll 

Announced this morning

Vice President Harris announced a nearly $1 billion investment in Central America. 

Details from The Hill’s Rafael Bernal and Brett Samuels: “The investments are meant to create job opportunities in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, three countries that over the past two decades played a large role in shifting migration patterns in the Western Hemisphere.” What we know 

🏢 In Turkey 

This is horrible:

CNN reports that “more than 2,300 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after a devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.” What we know 

Photos of the earthquake’s aftermath: Compiled by The Atlantic 

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN:  

“Jill and I were deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes that have thus far claimed thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria … At my direction, senior American officials reached out immediately to their Turkish counterparts to coordinate any and all needed assistance. Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts…” More from Biden’s statement 

🦠 The COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 102.4 million 

Death toll: 1,106,824 

Current hospitalizations: 23,797 

Shots administered: 669 million 

Fully vaccinated: 69.2 percent of Americans 

CDC data here. 

🐥Notable tweets

Haha!:

Writer Ashley Spencer tweeted: “Screaming at Lizzo pulling a tiny flask out of her purse and taking a big swig after losing Song of the Year, then going on to win Record of the Year approximately 30 seconds later. #Grammys.” Watch 

‘Grammys 2023: The Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments’: From Rolling Stone 

On tap 

The House is in. The Senate is out until Tuesday. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

All times Eastern. 

📺What to watch

  • 2 p.m.: Harris hosts a meeting to discuss migration from northern Central America. Livestream 
  • 2:15 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese give a press briefing. Livestream 
  • 9 p.m. Tuesday: Biden delivers his State of the Union address. Livestream

🍦 In lighter news

Today is National Frozen Yogurt Day

And to leave you with a guaranteed smile, here’s a dog experiencing a car wash. There’s nothing to see here

Tags 12:30 Report Biden China debt ceiling default Earthquake economy Pete Buttigieg Rick Scott Spy balloon State of the Union Trump

More 12:30 Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons
  2. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  3. White House wants to ‘exploit’ what it can recover from China balloon
  4. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  5. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  6. AMC Theatres rolls out ticket pricing based on seat location 
  7. GOP critic dials up pressure on McConnell: ‘Tired of caving’
  8. America’s distrust of Washington is a five-alarm political crisis
  9. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  10. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  11. Hundreds of food products recalled due to Listeria concerns
  12. Julián Castro: Latest Trump-Biden poll ‘should be worrisome’ for Democrats
  13. Five ways a federal debt default could hurt Americans
  14. Most in new poll say Biden hasn’t achieved much in first two years 
  15. Watch live: White House press briefing
  16. New study ranks best places to live in America
  17. Mary Miller to skip Biden’s State of the Union
  18. Why the earthquake in Turkey, Syria was so devastating
Load more

Video

See all Video