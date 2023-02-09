The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Biden’s strategic Florida trip amid Social Security, Medicare debate

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

Biden got under Republicans’ skin with two phrases — Social Security and Medicare:

President Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union address said that some Republicans want to hold the debt ceiling hostage to sunset Social Security and Medicare benefits, comments that have drawn plenty of criticism from Republicans.

For example: The White House has argued back and forth with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who insists Republicans are not trying to tie Social Security to the debt ceiling.

OK, SO WHAT HAVE REPUBLICANS ~ACTUALLY~ SAID ABOUT CUTS TO SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE? SEE FOR YOURSELF:

The Hill’s Julia Shapero compiled a list of quotes from Republicans on what they want to do about Social Security and Medicare. What Republicans have said about potential cuts

DID THE RAUCOUS HECKLING OF BIDEN ON TUESDAY HELP OR HURT REPUBLICANS?:

House Republicans are divided on whether that helped or hurt their position.

The Hill’s Emily Brooks and Mike Lillis explain.

‘HERE ARE THE SPENDING CUTS REPUBLICANS HAVE PITCHED IN DEBT LIMIT TALKS’:

Budget caps, work requirements, COVID-19 relief funds and entitlements.

What we know about each, from The Hill’s Aris Folley

‘BIDEN GETS THE BEST OF GOP’:

“President Biden seemingly got one over on House Republicans in Tuesday’s State of the Union address, baiting GOP lawmakers over spending cuts related to the nation’s debt limit and withstanding regular heckling and name calling in a speech that lasted over an hour.” Full analysis from The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Amie Parnes

This is why Biden is dabbling with Florida today:

President Biden is in Tampa, Fla., today to deliver remarks on Social Security and Medicare.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez, Steve Contorno and Phil Mattingly give some context to this trip’s importance:

Florida isn’t as much of a campaign battleground anymore: “White House advisers who spoke with CNN don’t view the Sunshine State as a key piece of the electoral map in a 2024 run, aware that the state has moved sharply away from Democrats.”

Yes, but we’re talking about Social Security and Medicare: “So Biden is going, advisers say, because there are no issues that dramatically pop in their polling like Medicare and Social Security. There’s no state with a larger population that utilizes those programs and most critically. And there are no two politicians they want to spar with more on the programs than Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

It’s Thursday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

🩺 News this morning

Fetterman felt a little lightheaded yesterday:

Keep in mind: Fetterman had a stroke last year, but his office said he did “not show evidence of a new stroke.”

What we know

🎈 The Chinese balloon

Hey, the House unanimously agreed on something!:

The House unanimously approved a resolution this morning to condemn the Chinese Communist Party for using a spy balloon over the United States.

The vote: 419-0 (!)

What the vote means: “The resolution calls on the Biden administration to continue keeping Congress apprised of developments … that include a timeline of when the balloon was first detected to when it was shot down, an assessment of surveillance data the People’s Republic of China was potentially able to collect or send, a detailed account of measures taken to mitigate the intelligence collection threat from the balloon, a description of options to mitigate the situation, and an account of diplomatic communications between Washington and Beijing on the matter. The resolution also requests information on previous times the People’s Republic of China used surveillance balloons across the world.”

How powerful was that balloon?:

The New York Times’s Edward Wong reports that “the Chinese spy balloon shot down by the U.S. military over the Atlantic Ocean was capable of collecting communications signals and was part of a fleet of surveillance balloons directed by the Chinese military that had flown over more than 40 countries across five continents, the State Department said Thursday.”

Plus: “The agency also said the U.S. government was ‘confident’ that the company that made the balloon had direct commercial ties with the People’s Liberation Army, the Chinese military, citing an official procurement portal for the army.” What we know

HAPPENING TODAY:

Senators will be briefed on the balloon today, according to NewsNation’s Joe Khalil and Caitlyn Shelton.

🏃‍♂️ 2024

On your mark:

The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Max Greenwood report that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is nearing his final decision on a 2024 presidential run — and his team has already been interviewing potential hires for a campaign.

From a Republican operative: “I think his mind is pretty much made up at this point. My read on it is: Let’s get through session, get some stuff done and see where things stand. But unless something changes drastically between now and then, I’d say he’s a go.”

What we know about DeSantis’s pending decision and process for laying the groundwork of a campaign

‘SOUTH CAROLINA EMERGES AS GROUND ZERO FOR POSSIBLE GOP PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS’:

The gist: “Former President Trump traveled to Columbia last month to roll out his South Carolina leadership team, while Nikki Haley, a former two-term South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., is expected to make an announcement in Charleston later this month. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will launch his listening tour with an event in Charleston, and former Vice President Mike Pence initially planned two stops in the state this week.”

How South Carolina is becoming a major epicenter for presidential hopefuls, via The Hill’s Caroline Vakil

🦠 COVID-19

‘HOUSE PASSES BILL TO END COVID VACCINE REQUIREMENT FOR FOREIGN AIR TRAVELERS’:

From The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel

THE NUMBERS:

Cases to date: 102.4 million

Death toll: 1,106,824

Current hospitalizations: 23,766

Shots administered: 669 million

Fully vaccinated: 69.2 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

These otherwise missed moments are what I love so much about watching C-SPAN after an event:

@catypayette tweeted, “Going through CSPAN footage of last night and was struck by this moment between [President Biden] and [Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)] when she mentioned it was the anniversary of her late husband John Dingell’s death: ’It was Beau’s birthday two days ago’ he says after kissing her cheek.” Watch the interaction

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Tampa, Fla. Vice President Harris is in Minnesota.

9 a.m. : Biden received his briefing.

: Biden received his briefing. 9:40 a.m. : Biden left for Tampa, Fla.

: Biden left for Tampa, Fla. 11 a.m. : The Senate held a confirmation vote. Today’s Senate agenda

: The Senate held a confirmation vote. 11:55 a.m. : Harris left for Minnesota.

: Harris left for Minnesota. 1:45 p.m. : The Senate holds a cloture vote on another nomination.

: The Senate holds a cloture vote on another nomination. 3 p.m. : Last House votes. Today’s House agenda

: Last House votes. 3:10 p.m. : Harris tours an assembly plant for New Flyer electric buses.

: Harris tours an assembly plant for New Flyer electric buses. 3:55 p.m. : Harris delivers remarks on electric vehicles.

: Harris delivers remarks on electric vehicles. 6:30 p.m. : Biden returns to the White House.

: Biden returns to the White House. 7:05 p.m.: Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

This morning : The Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee held a hearing on the suspected Chinese spy balloon. Watch

: The Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee held a hearing on the suspected Chinese spy balloon. 11:30 a.m. : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen

: White House press secretary spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One. 1:30 p.m. Biden discusses his plan to strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower health care costs. Livestream

🍕 In lighter news

Today is National Pizza Day!

And to leave you smiling, here’s a dog who would definitely like to speak to the manager.