The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Washington rattled by Chinese balloon developments

A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

The not-so-celebratory balloon:

The Chinese balloon that floated across the United States last week had antennas and solar panels to collect communications and keep it powered, according to a State Department official.

^ I.e.: Not just images! *nervous laugh to fill the silence*

That isn’t the only development this week: “Washington was also rattled by news earlier this week that the airship was part of a much larger operation run by the Chinese military to spy on more than 40 countries across five continents.”

Why this is worrisome — from John Ciorciari, the director of the Weiser Diplomacy Center at the University of Michigan: “This incident makes it likely the U.S. accelerates different kinds of counterintelligence initiatives and expands to areas like, who do we grant visas to? Who is allowed to study at universities? An acceleration of those kinds of policies, the Chinese government will probably mirror.”

Now what?: U.S. lawmakers are demanding more action — and so far are not satisfied with the information that has been provided, according to The Hill’s Ellen Mitchell and Brad Dress.

MTG SAYS SHE ‘CHEWED OUT’ ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS:

Lawmakers received a classified briefing on the Chinese spy balloon yesterday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told The Hill: “I had to wait in line the whole time. I was I think the second to last person, and I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve. I tore ‘em to pieces.”

It's Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

In Congress

Senators are giving Romney the nod:

Republican senators are quietly agreeing with Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) call for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign.

From the Senate GOP’s perspective: “[They] are reluctant to tell their House Republican counterparts what to do, but they privately hope Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) won’t let the situation fester for much longer.”

Because keep in mind: Republicans have a solid chance of winning the majority in the Senate in 2024, but are worried the Santos controversy over the fabrications to this resume will be a major liability.

Ouch — from Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska): “I am surprised that the man has not resigned, and I think it just speaks to his own lack of self-awareness and what he has done to [the] institution.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer’s (R-N.D.) perspective: “I wouldn’t have done it,” Kramer said of Romney’s confrontation with Santos on the House floor. “We’re always visitors in their chamber.” Then Cramer added: “I don’t disagree with Mitt’s sentiment, I’ll put it that way.”

More on how Senate Republicans think the Santos situation should be handled, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton

Meanwhile — Dems are a little less subtle in their approach:

A group of House Democrats are actively trying to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress.

How?: The group unveiled a resolution to throw him out of Congress. It’s unlikely to get a vote in the GOP-controlled House, but Dems are hoping it will make a splash.

What’s the plan, George?:

The Federal Elections Commission (FEC) has asked Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) whether he is planning to run for reelection in 2024 — and he has until March 14 to respond.

Why it matters: He has already reported tens of thousands of dollars in contributions and expenditures since November, but candidates are required to declare if they raise or spend more than $5,000.

What we know, from The Hill’s Jared Gans

🔥 The Jan. 6 probe

Jack wants to hear from Mike:

Jack Smith, the special counsel at the Justice Department, has subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence in the investigation of former President Trump’s role on Jan. 6.

Why this is important: “The subpoena marks an important milestone in the Justice Department’s two-year criminal investigation, now led by the special counsel, into the efforts by Trump and allies to impede the transfer of power after he lost the 2020 election. Pence is an important witness who has detailed in a memoir some of his interactions with Trump in the weeks after the election, a move that likely opens the door for the Justice Department to override at least some of Trump’s claims of executive privilege.”

The full story from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz

🐥 Changes at Twitter

The world is your oyster. Well, as long as your oyster is 4,000 characters or less:

Some Twitter users are now able to use up to 4,000 characters in a single tweet.

Which users?: Twitter users who are subscribed to the paid subscription service “Twitter Blue.”

For context: Tweets used to be limited to 140 characters. In 2017, that number was doubled to 280 characters per tweet.

The full story from CNET

MY FAVORITE REACTION TO THE CHANGE:

@that tested out its new, 4,000-character limit by creating a mock CVS receipt. See the mocked up CVS receipt, written in Twitter characters

🚪I n the White House

Kate out:

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, a longtime Biden aide, is stepping down from her role at the end of the month.

Is this a surprise?: Not really. Bedingfield first planned to depart last summer but decided to stay for the rest of the year.

💰 In Congress

*Writes down takeaway from this week* — Americans like Social Security and Medicare:

The Hill’s Al Weaver and Mike Lillis write, “The back-and-forth surrounding Social Security and Medicare this week shows that the entitlement programs remain the unquestioned third rails of American politics as Republicans back away from their decades of calls to slash the popular senior benefits.”

How that’s played out: “Democrats have used Social Security and Medicare to bludgeon the GOP all week, putting Republicans on defense, especially as the White House continues to stoke the fire with Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) over his call to sunset all federal programs after five years. To most Republicans, the political impact of the two preeminent items is clear, and they’re taking long strides to distance themselves from Scott’s proposal.”

What this could mean for entitlement programs

🦠 The COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 102.7 million

Death toll: 1,110,364

Current hospitalizations: 22,810

Shots administered: 670 million

Fully vaccinated: 69.2 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

📱 Notable tweets

Freshmen (sitting) in the House!:

Sens. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) posed for a selfie at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. “#freshmen,” Welch posted. Photo

🍬 In lighter news

