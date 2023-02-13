The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Washington’s questions deepen after more unidentified objects shot down

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

All right, we need some answers:

Lawmakers are demanding more answers from U.S. officials following a series of flying objects shot down over North America.

For example — from a Republican: Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) tweeted, “Members of Congress must have more timely and accurate information so we can keep our constituents informed. DOD — where are you?”

Another example — from a Democrat: Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) tweeted, “The increasing incidents of unidentified objects, the latest over Lake Huron in Michigan airspace, are disturbing. We need the facts about where they are originating from, what their purpose is, and why their frequency is increasing.”

More reactions from lawmakers amid the growing number of items shot down in North American airspace

Senators ask and they shall receive: Senators will receive a classified briefing on Wednesday.

Didn’t they already receive this briefing?: Yes, lawmakers were briefed last week. This is a second briefing.

It's the Monday after the Super Bowl, which should absolutely be a holiday. But here we are so, you've got this! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

🛸🎈 Flying objects

We’ve shot down … how many … unidentified objects … in the past few days … ?:

The U.S. military shot down another flying object on Sunday, making it the fourth this month.

Where?: Over Lake Huron

Meaning: Sunday was the third day in a row the U.S. shot down an unidentified object. Friday, an object was shot down over Alaska. Saturday, another item was shot down in Canadian airspace. Then Sunday’s unidentified object over Lake Huron.

What we know about the object: It was octagonal and hovering at about 20,000 feet, Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) told Fox News.

HERE’S A TIMELINE OF THE UFOS SHOT DOWN:

From The New York Times

MY EYEBROWS ARE RAISED:

The U.S. Air Force general who oversees North American airspace said he wouldn’t rule anything out, including aliens.

Gen. Glen VanHerck told Reuters: “I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything.”

OK, but don’t panic: “Another U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the military had seen no evidence suggesting any of the objects in question were of extraterrestrial origin.”

The full story from Reuters’s Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

‘WHAT’S GOING ON UP THERE? THEORIES BUT NO ANSWERS IN SHOOTDOWNS OF MYSTERY CRAFT.’:

From The New York Times’s Julian E. Barnes, Helene Cooper and Edward Wong

How China is defending itself:

China claims that more than 10 high-altitude U.S. balloons flew over China in the past year.

^ The U.S. does not agree: National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was asked by MSNBC about Beijing’s claims. “Not true. Not doing it. Just absolutely not true,” Kirby said. “We are not flying balloons over China.”

^ ANOTHER PART TO THIS STORY:

Politico’s Lara Seligman and Kelly Hooper report that “the U.S. military has observed a number of high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloons flying over the Middle East and Afghanistan in recent years, a top general said Monday.” What we know

🛫 News this morning

Happening on Thursday — we can see ~parts~ of the grand jury report:

“A Georgia judge on Monday ordered the release of limited portions of a report from a grand jury tasked with reviewing election interference in 2020 as former President Trump sought to reverse his loss in the state.”

So, not the full report: “Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the grand jury’s work, declined to fully release the grand jury report, which is expected to include charging recommendations. Instead, he ordered the release of three portions of the report on Thursday.”

Why?: “McBurney’s decision largely sided with an argument from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), who pledged to soon make charging decisions and said the report’s release could create challenges for future defendants to get a fair trial.”

What we know, from The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch

Please don’t go to Russia right now:

The U.S. is advising Americans to leave Russia immediately and stop travel to the country amid its war with Ukraine.

Why?: A higher risk of wrongful detention and harassment.

How serious is this warning?: Very serious. It’s a Level 4, which is the highest level issued by the State Department.

🏃‍♂️ 2024

Run, Nikki, run!:

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former two-term South Carolina senator, Nikki Haley is expected to formally jump into the 2024 presidential race this week, making her the first Republican to challenge former President Trump.

When?: Wednesday, Feb. 15 in South Carolina. Announcement details from CBS News

This race won’t be a cakewalk: “Trump still maintains a solid base of support within the party. And while he hasn’t jumped into the race yet, early polling shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as the person best positioned to challenge the former president next year. Haley, meanwhile, is pulling only a fraction of their support.”

The race she may be entering: “Many Republican voters — and especially the party’s ultra-conservative base — are still showing a willingness to embrace Trump’s pugilistic style, even if they’re not as keen as they once were on the former president. DeSantis, for instance, has built his national reputation by picking political fights with everyone from federal health officials to the media and Disney. One Republican strategist who is supporting Haley’s presidential bid conceded that it may be difficult for her to stand out in a GOP primary.”

How Haley is taking a risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump, via The Hill’s Max Greenwood and Julia Manchester

‘FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NIKKI HALEY AS SHE PREPARES FOR 2024 RACE’:

From The Hill’s Caroline Vakil

Campaign platform, IDENTIFIED:

“Democrats are seeking to go on the offense against Republicans over past calls to slash Medicare and Social Security cuts, with President Biden leading the charge ahead of announcing his reelection campaign.”

It seems to be landing with folks: Biden used this line during his State of the Union address and continued the line of attack during visits to Wisconsin and Florida.

How this campaign platform could play politically, via The Hill’s Julia Manchester

🦠 The COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 102.47 million

Death toll: 1,110,364

Current hospitalizations: 22,317

Shots administered: 670 million

Fully vaccinated: 69.2 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

⏱ On tap

The House is out. The Senate is in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

Today : Harris has no events on her public schedule.

: Harris has no events on her public schedule. 9 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 3 p.m. : The Senate meets. Today’s Senate agenda

: The Senate meets. 5:30 p.m.: The Senate holds a confirmation vote and a cloture vote on a second nomination.

All times Eastern.

