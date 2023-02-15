The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump’s first 2024 challenger

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

We’re talking about 2024 so much that I’ve fully lost track of the fact that the year is 2023:

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) is holding her first presidential campaign event today, becoming the first Republican to jump in the primary against former President Trump.

From Haley — it’s official!: “For a strong America, for a proud America, I am running for president of the United States of America.”

Hmmm, that’s an interesting line: “We are ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past,” Haley said.

Where is she holding the launch?: In Charleston, S.C.

Watch the event: Here’s the C-SPAN footage

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

It’s a packed room: Photo from The Huffington Post’s Liz Skalka

Photo of the entrance: From The Dispatch’s David M. Drucker

Lotssss of press: Roll Call’s Bill Clark tweeted a photo of “media waiting for screening before the Nikki Haley event in Charleston.” Photo of the line

ICYMI: Haley announced her presidential bid in an early-morning Twitter video on Tuesday. Watch

NIKKI HALEY GOT A HOME STATE ENDORSEMENT ON CAPITOL HILL:

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, has backed Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign, according to Fox News’s Kelly Laco.

Keep in mind: Norman is a Trump ally (!)

From Norman: “In 2016, President Trump was exactly who the Republican Party needed at the time … However, the Republican Party has entered a season of change. We’re at a pivotal juncture, and most of the Republicans I know are now looking for new leadership with a new vision at the top of the ticket.” Read Norman’s full reasoning

Happy Wednesday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Spring is coming!!: Major League Baseball (MLB) pitchers and catchers are reporting for spring training this week! For most teams — including the Washington Nationals — those players are reporting either today or Thursday. Position players will then report next week.The spring training schedule for each team

🔥 The Jan. 6 probe

Mike Pence is using an interesting legal argument to fight his subpoena:

Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to fight his subpoena to testify in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Trump’s role on Jan. 6, 2021.

The gist of Pence’s argument: Because he served as the presiding officer of the Senate, he technically worked within the legislative branch. His lawyers would argue that protects him under a “speech and debate” clause of the Constitution, so he can’t be questioned “in any other place” beyond legislative chambers.

^ This is a clause lawmakers have traditionally used, but it will be fascinating to see this play out for a member of the executive branch. However this case plays out will be an interesting debate over the separation of powers. I.e.: Does the role of vice president fall into the executive or legislative branch of government?

The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Rebecca Beitsch explain the case and its potential ramifications

A FEW TAKES ON PENCE’S ARGUMENT:

From The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake: “What it means for Pence to fight his subpoena — politically and legally.”

From National Review’s Andrew C. McCarthy: “Mike Pence’s Immunity Claim Sure Seems Frivolous.”

From NBC News’s Jordan Rubin: “How a Pence gambit to avoid testifying could work — or at least delay.”

🏃‍♂️ 2024

‘SENATE REPUBLICANS FEAR TRUMP REPEAT AS 2024 FIELD EMERGES’:

From The Hill’s Al Weaver

‘FIVE REASONS DESANTIS MAY NOT BE ANOTHER JEB BUSH’:

1. “He’s starting from a stronger position.”

2. “He’s owning the news cycle — in some ways more than Trump.”

3. “He’s more in tune with the GOP base.”

4. “He has a track record of winning in a tough environment.”

5. “He’s still actively governing.”

Reasoning for each, via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Max Greenwood

💸 In Congress

But what about pinky promises all around?:

“Republican leaders vowing to protect Social Security and Medicare benefits as part of the coming budget battles are running into a wall of skepticism across the aisle, lending a rocky start to the high-stakes debate over the future of federal spending.”

How so?: “Despite Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) promise that entitlement cuts are ‘off the table’ in the debt-ceiling talks, House Democrats simply don’t believe that the same Republican Party that’s fought for decades to slash those programs has reversed course so drastically this year.”

Republicans have a hefty goal: “The liberals’ staunch defense of the entitlements stands as a warning to GOP leaders, who want to balance the federal budget within a decade — a feat that’s virtually impossible without touching entitlements, the Pentagon, taxes or all three — and will need Democratic support to adopt any new budget changes.”

The Hill’s Mike Lillis explains how this could play out

Ooof:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced in a statement on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024, an announcement that was widely anticipated.

^ Well: A reporter asked the 89-year-old senator about her decision, to which she said she hasn’t made a decision.

The back and forth:

Feinstein: “Well, I haven’t made that decision. I haven’t released anything.”

A staff member cut in: “Senator, we put out your statement.”

Feinstein: “You put out the statement? I should have known they put it out.”

More on the interaction, via The Hill’s Jared Gans and Al Weaver

🎤 In the White House

TIDBIT — SEE HOW THE WHITE HOUSE HANDLES THIS QUESTION:

The Recount tweeted a clip of a Newsmax reporter asking White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Biden “is woke.” Watch Jean-Pierre’s answer

^ From The Wrap: “White House Correspondents Visibly Cringe After Newsmax Reporter Asks ‘Is President Biden Woke?’”

🦠 The COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 102.7 million

Death toll: 1,110,364

Current hospitalizations: 19,416

Shots administered: 670 million

Fully vaccinated: 69.2 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

⏱ On tap

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Harris leaves for Munich, Germany, tonight.

10:15 a.m. : Biden and Harris received the Presidential Daily Briefing.

: Biden and Harris received the Presidential Daily Briefing. 1:25 p.m. : Biden leaves for Lanham, Md.

: Biden leaves for Lanham, Md. 3:40 p.m. : Biden returns to the White House.

: Biden returns to the White House. 8:30 p.m.: Harris leaves for Munich, Germany.

All times Eastern.

