The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Biden’s first 2024 challenger

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

Progressive Marianne Williamson told the Medill News Service that she will run for president again in 2024.

In Williamson’s words: “We’re on the phone, but if we were on FaceTime, you’d see me wink … I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time.”

When’s her official announcement?: Williamson is planning to hold an official launch on March 4 in Washington, D.C.

What we know about Williamson’s announcement and candidacy, from the Medill News Service’s Brennan Leach

Keep in mind: Biden hasn’t announced his 2024 plans but is widely expected to run for reelection.

Happy Friday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

🗓️ The latest with Ukraine

Today marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

How about another round of aid and sanctions? On us:



The White House announced more military and economy aid to Ukraine this morning, as well as more sanctions against Russia.

The Russian sanctions: “The U.S. will increase tariffs on Russian imports and target companies, including some in China, that have helped Russia evade sanctions … The administration is separately targeting exports to Russia, blocking nearly 90 companies, including some in China, from purchasing items like semiconductors or those made with certain U.S. technology.”

Some of the new aid to Ukraine: “The latest package will include several new air defense systems, ammunition for rocket systems, mine clearing equipment and communications support equipment … The Biden administration also plans to provide up to $250 million in additional emergency assistance to help Ukraine strengthen its electrical grid … The U.S. this week also began distributing $9.9 billion in grant financing to help Ukraine maintain key services and infrastructure, such as healthcare, education and emergency services.”

Details and context to these announcements

INTERESTING READ — ‘PUTIN’S WARTIME BLUSTER OBSCURES RUSSIA’S PRECARIOUS FUTURE’:

“The grim realities of Russia’s war in Ukraine — tens of thousands dead, international isolation and a declining quality of life — are not part of the alternate reality of nationalist fervor created by the Kremlin’s propaganda machine.”

Yes, but: “Putin has so-far weathered military defeats and has maintained a stranglehold on the minds of his people — even as his war is increasing the threat of nuclear weapons use to its most dangerous point since the Cold War, and his military commits atrocities of murder, rape and torture.”

What this means for Russia, via The Hill’s Laura Kelly

‘DISPLACED UKRAINIANS LONG TO RETURN HOME BUT FEEL STUCK AS WAR RAGES ON’:

From Axios’s Naomi Shavin

THE WAR, BY THE NUMBERS:

Including 21,293 civilian casualties and 8.1 million Ukrainian refugees.

The numbers and breakdown, from Politico’s Giovanna Coi and Arnau Busquets Guàrdia

‘UKRAINIANS’ TEXT MESSAGES FROM THE FIRST HOURS OF THE WAR ARE A SNAPSHOT OF A TURNING POINT IN MODERN HISTORY.’:

From The New York Times’s Maria Varenikova and Gray Beltran

Lighter tidbit to mark the anniversary:

Country singer Brad Paisley is releasing a new song today featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The song — ‘Same Here’: Listen to the new song

^ Zelensky’s conversation happens around the 3-minute mark.

Some of the lyrics, with context and significance, via The Hill’s Judy Kurtz

🚞 In Ohio

Biden has to tread very, very carefully:

“President Biden and the White House face a political threat over the fallout from the administration’s response to the Norfolk Southern train derailment that has left residents of East Palestine, Ohio, scared and frustrated.”

Criticism from the GOP: Republicans are slamming Biden for not visiting the site of the train derailment. They are also critical of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who had not visited the affected community until Thursday.

How the train derailment could play out politically, via The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Alex Gangitano

‘TRUMP’S VISIT TO OHIO DERAILMENT GIVES BIDEN’S TEAM SOME BREATHING ROOM’:

From Politico’s Tanya Snyder, Alex Guillén and Adam Wren

HOW DEMOCRATS ARE THROWING THE BLAME BACK ON REPUBLICANS:

The White House is blaming the Trump administration for easing railway and environment regulations.

From White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates: “Congressional Republicans laid the groundwork for the Trump Administration to tear up requirements for more effective train brakes, and last year most House Republicans wanted to defund our ability to protect drinking water.”

More on the Biden administration’s argument

‘FOUR SYSTEMIC SAFETY ISSUES THE EAST PALESTINE CRASH REPORT MAY POINT TO’:

1. “The speed of the detection system”

2. “Federal regulations — or the lack thereof”

3. “How train companies respond to warnings”

4. “What triggers the detection system”

The Hill’s Saul Elbein explains how each of these four safety issues relates

🦠 The COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 103.2 million

Death toll: 1,115,637

Current hospitalizations: 20,436

Shots administered: 671 million

Fully vaccinated: 69.3 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

I love her pro tip:

Gisele Barreto Fetterman tweeted about what the last week has been like for her family since her husband, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), checked himself into a hospital for clinical depression.

She tweeted: “I am not really sure how to navigate this journey but am figuring it out slowly. 1 week ago today when the news dropped, the kids were off from school and media trucks circled our home. I did the first thing I could think of … pack them in the car and drive.”

She added: “We drove straight into … Canada (and lovely Buffalo NY) (Pro Tip: always have passports ready just in case you have to run away 😅) We talked about lots of hard things and how we will all have to face hard things. About the need to be gentle … with all and with ourselves.”

Read her full thread of tweets, including photos of their adventures

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

8:30 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 9 a.m. : Biden held a virtual meeting with Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Ukraine’s war with Russia.

: Biden held a virtual meeting with Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President to discuss Ukraine’s war with Russia. 5:25 p.m. : Biden leaves for New Castle, Del.

: Biden leaves for New Castle, Del. Today – Sunday: First lady Jill Biden is in Kenya.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

This morning : Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the U.N. Security Council on the anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine. C-SPAN video

: Secretary of State addressed the U.N. Security Council on the anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine. 11 a.m. : Harris held a meeting on reproductive health care. Watch

: Harris held a meeting on reproductive health care. Sunday morning: Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) appears on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

🥣 In lighter news

Today is National Tortilla Chip Day. And tomorrow is National Clam Chowder Day!

And to leave you feeling adventurous, here’s a puppy who does not subscribe to the social construct of the law.