The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Lawsuit exposes internal Tucker Carlson-Trump tension

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

I’m telling you, staged semi-reality shows are totally unnecessary if you just follow DC politics:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson railed on former President Trump in newly revealed text messages.

The quote that’s getting traction — Carlson texted another Fox News employee: “We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait. I hate him passionately, I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration. I actually like Peter. But I can’t handle much more of this.”

^ And keep in mind about this text: It was sent on Jan. 4, 2021, two days *before* the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

There’s more — here’s another Carlson text about the Trump presidency: “That’s the last four years. We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn’t really an upside to Trump.” Details from CNN Business

Why are these texts public?: Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox News for defamation. These texts were revealed in court filings.

How Fox News fighting back — the network released a statement: “Thanks to today’s filings, Dominion has been caught red handed using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press. We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but to twist and even misattribute quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly beyond the pale.”

The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo explains the significance of the texts

WANT TO READ THE FULL COURT DOCS?:

The Daily Beast uploaded the full court filing. Read

THREE TAKEAWAYS FROM THE DOMINION-FOX NEWS LAWSUIT:

Analysis from The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake

It’s Wednesday — and today is International Women’s Day! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

💌 Programming note

Heads up, my 12:30 Report friends:

I’m taking some time off coming up, so today is my last day for a few months. I’ll have more news to share soon! A few of my colleagues are helping out with the 12:30 Report while I’m gone — you’re in great hands! I’ll be back this summer to help find ways we can make light of the absurdity that is often Washington, D.C. politics — and when the 2024 campaign cycle will be in full swing!

Who do you think will and won’t be running for president by August? Send me your predictions! They will be fun to compare then. Who knows, maybe it will still just be Marianne Williamson, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley?! 😉

And in the meantime, send your comments, pitches and all of those entertaining animal videos you stumble upon to Liz Crisp.

Cheers!

Cate 💕

🔥 Jan. 6

Tucker Carlson is getting all the headlines today:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been receiving criticism from Democratic and Republican congressional leaders after airing his first segment this week with footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege that was shared with him by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The gist of Carlson’s segment: Carlson argued that Jan. 6 was “mostly peaceful chaos.”

Some of the criticism — here’s what Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said about it: “Clearly, the chief of the Capitol Police, in my view, correctly describes what most of us witnessed firsthand on Jan. 6 … It was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that is completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks.”Watch McConnell’s full reaction

What Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said about the segment: Schumer called it “one of the most shameful hours we’ve seen on cable television.”

OK, so what is Tucker Carlson saying about the criticism? He’s mocking it: “They’re all on the same side. So it’s actually not about left and right. It’s not about Republicans and Democrats. Here, you have people with shared interests….The people who, underneath it all, have everything in common are all aligned against everyone else.” More from Carlson

Does Speaker McCarthy regret giving Fox News the footage?: No, McCarthy said he does not regret it. “I said at the very beginning, transparency. And so what I wanted to produce for everybody is exactly what I said. The people could actually look at it and see what’s gone on that day.”

^CHECK OUT THIS EXCHANGE BETWEEN MCCARTHY AND A REPORTER YESTERDAY:

Per The Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic

“McCarthy: ‘I don’t know what Tucker Carlson said.’

Reporter: He said it was mostly peaceful chaos.

McCarthy: ‘Well, that’s what you said. I don’t know what Tucker Carlson said.’ “

Photo of McCarthy’s gaggle with reporters

This new video is chilling:

NBC News’s Ryan J. Reilly tweeted new footage of Jan. 6 rioters in the Senate hideaway offices during the attack. Watch the new footage of rioters in a ransacked suite

This clip has more than 1.4 million views so far.

In Congress

That’s one, lonely 10-foot pole that no one will touch:

As part of President Biden’s upcoming 2024 budget proposal, he will suggest a 5 percent Medicare surtax on Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year.

Biden’s reasoning: That will extend Medicare’s solvency by 25 years.

What is the current Medicare tax rate for wealthier Americans?: 3.8 percent. Biden’s proposal would up that to 5 percent.

How Republicans are taking the news — not well: Republicans are criticizing the proposal as a “massive” tax hikes.

How Democrats are taking the news — I’m sorry, did you say something?: Key Democrats are avoiding giving their opinions on the proposal.

Does this seem a little familiar?: Remember the intense Capitol Hill battle ahead of the 2010 midterm elections when Democrats included a Medicare tax in the Affordable Care Act?

How this battle could play out, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton

WHAT ELSE IS IN BIDEN’S BUDGET — $2 TRILLION IN TAX HIKES:

What we know about his upcoming proposal

Btw: Biden will announce his full budget proposal in Philadelphia on Thursday. Details of Biden’s visit from The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari

‘HOUSE GOP PREPARES TO SLASH FEDERAL PROGRAMS IN COMING BUDGET SHOWDOWN’:

“With Social Security and Medicare off the table, conservatives are focusing on a wide range of smaller programs as a clash with President Biden and Democrats looms.” What programs Republicans are considering slashing, via The New York Times’s Carl Hulse and Catie Edmondson

Tidbit — Sen. Fetterman is working from the hospital:

Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) chief of staff Adam Jentleson tweeted, “Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business. John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon.” Photos of Fetterman getting briefed

Keep in mind: Fetterman is receiving treatment for clinical depression.

🏃‍♂️ 2024

You are required to start every campaign rally by dramatically yelling, ‘TOPANGA!’:

Actor Ben Savage, who played Cory Matthews in ABC’s “Boy Meets World” in the 1990s, announced that he is running for Congress in 2024.

Which seat?: Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) open House seat. Schiff is running for Senate.

Ben Savage’s campaign announcement on Instagram

^ That man has not aged!

🌸 In Washington, D.C.

Houston, we have made it halfway to bloom. I repeat — halfway to bloom. Over.:

The National Mall and Memorial Parks for the National Park Service posted that the cherry blossoms have made it halfway to bloom. “The cherry blossoms have reached florets extended, the 3rd of 6 stages.” Photo

🦠 The COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 103.5 million

Death toll: 1,117,856

Current hospitalizations: 17,989

Shots administered: 672 million

Fully vaccinated: 69.3 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

Note: We have been including the daily COVID-19 numbers since the pandemic began. After three *long* years, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and these updated numbers are no longer as much a part of our daily lives. We will no longer be including them daily, but you can refer to the CDC link any time for updated totals.

🐥 Notable tweets

Lol, mmm scrapple:

@nmichael32 tweeted, “Babe what’s wrong you haven’t touched your Longworth cafeteria scrapple.” If you’re not familiar, Longworth is one of the House office buildings on Capitol Hill. Photo of the aforementioned scrapple

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Miami.

9:30 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 10:45 a.m. : Two Senate votes related to nominations.

: Two Senate votes related to nominations. 12:30 p.m. : Harris leaves for Miami.

: Harris leaves for Miami. 1:30 p.m. : First House votes of the day. Today’s House agenda

: First House votes of the day. 4:15 p.m. : Harris speaks at a political fundraiser in Miami Beach.

: Harris speaks at a political fundraiser in Miami Beach. 5:15 p.m. : Two more Senate roll call votes. Today’s Senate agenda

: Two more Senate roll call votes. 5:15 p.m. : Last House votes of the day.

: Last House votes of the day. 10:20 p.m. : Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

: Harris returns to Washington, D.C. Thursday : Biden is in Philadelphia to unveil his 2024 budget proposal.

: Biden is in Philadelphia to unveil his 2024 budget proposal. March 29: Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP). Details

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

This morning : Intelligence agency heads testified before The Senate Intelligence Committee on global threats. Watch

: Intelligence agency heads testified before The Senate Intelligence Committee on global threats. This morning : Former CDC Director Robert Redfield testified on origins of COVID-19. C-SPAN video

: Former CDC Director testified on origins of COVID-19. 12:30 p.m. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gives a press briefing. Livestream

White House press secretary gives a press briefing. 2 p.m. : First lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken host the 17th annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award Ceremony. Btw: This is the first time this ceremony has ever happened at the White House, according to the first lady’s office(!) Livestream

: First lady and Secretary of State host the 17th annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award Ceremony. This is the first time this ceremony has ever happened at the White House, according to the first lady’s office(!) 6:05 p.m.: Harris participates in a moderated discussion on climate change and clean energy. Livestream

🥜 In lighter news

Today is National Peanut Cluster Day.

I can try to sound judgmental, but we all know I’d be the first in line to try this cookie:

The Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is selling a new cookie this year that looks just like a Thin Mint but is raspberry-flavored. Well, it quickly sold out and is now being sold secondhand on eBay for high prices.

Details and photos of the cookies, via NBC “Today’s” Liz Calvario

And before I leave you for this long stretch (which is very bittersweet, I might add), here are pandas just being goofy creatures and making some … questionable … decisions.