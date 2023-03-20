The Hill’s 12:30 Report — A looming indictment of an ex-president

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Possible Trump indictment hangs over Capitol Hill:

Former President Trump is convinced he’ll be arrested as early as tomorrow over his payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. A number of Republicans already are circling around him in support.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe for Trump, slammed the district attorney behind the investigation.

House Republicans want the Manhattan district attorney to talk to a Congressional committee about the investigation.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Twitter.

Barricades were unloaded near the courthouse amid concerns of violence:

And Trump has teased an “important” witness ahead of the arrest.

It's Monday (Ugh. I know!). BUT it's the first day of spring so we will get through it!

In Congress

When will he be back? McConnell recovering from fall:



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) absence from the Senate has led to speculation over the 81-year-old lawmaker’s future in GOP leadership. He’s already crossed wires with former President Trump, who calls McConnell “Old Crow” as a derogatory jab at his age and tenure. Trump has also insulted McConnell’s wife, who served in Trump’s cabinet.

We don’t know when McConnell will return to the chamber, but some lawmakers expect he may not come back to the Senate until mid-April, after the two-week Easter and Passover recess. McConnell tripped at a dinner event in Washington, D.C., on March 15 and suffered a concussion and a rib fracture.

“I’ve heard senators say, half-jokingly, I wonder if the people who want to be leader are starting to count votes,” one Republican senator told The Hill’s Alexander Bolton. “People are thinking this is probably good reminder that he’s not going to be leader in 10 years.”

“It’s kind of a state of limbo. Nobody really knows what the situation is and nobody knows how long he’ll be gone,” the lawmaker added. “A couple of folks have said, ‘Who’s in charge right now.’”

Food Fight!!! (The Farm Bill version):

If you haven’t been paying attention to what’s going on in the Farm Bill, you should catch up. The Hill’s Saul Elbein has the 411.

“With the nation’s farm bill expiring this September — along with a wide array of crucial programs that put food on American plates — lawmakers are on the clock to craft a farm bill that can pass the divided Congress,” Elbein writes in his latest dive into the issue.

Spoiler alert: It’s gonna be a fight from all sides and so many interest groups. Elbein will keep you up to date on what’s happening.

🥳 In other news

NYC, baby:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined son Jordan Coleman for an album release party at Manhattan hotspot Sei Less over the weekend.

Page Six reports: “We’re told Adams arrived at the party past midnight but made sure to schmooze with all of partygoers and dine on edamame dumplings, scallion pancakes and vegetables.”

An Era to remember:

Swifties rejoice: Taylor Swift kicked off her latest tour starting in Arizona over the weekend.

The Washington Post has the full breakdown — the clothes, the set list, etc. — of Swift’s debut of the Eras tour.

BUT…

We will again note/complain that Swift is not taking her tour to the DMV. While I’m still sad about that, 💗 you Tay!

🌟 Stars come out for Adam Sandler in DC:

Comedians jabbed at Adam Sandler (and former President Trump) while celebrating the former Saturday Night Live comedian at the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony over the weekend.

The honor “recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain,” according to the Kennedy Center.

The Hill’s Judy Kurtz has the details from the star-studded event.

One more thing:

LOL: After all the talk about “nepo babies” in the entertainment industry, Inside Politics decided to turn to, well, politics. They found: “Eleven sitting members of the House of Representatives — six Democrats, five Republicans — are the children of former House members … Seven of those members occupy the same seats as their fathers.”

Let’s be frank: Understanding Pelosi:

The L.A. Times’ Nolan McCaskill had a ~glamorous~ lunch with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) recently and has her take on post-leadership life. Worth the click: Check out the photo of Pelosi’s take-out hotdog.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out today. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

10 a.m.: The Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments in Arizona v. Navajo Nation, a case over Native American water rights.

The Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments in Arizona v. Navajo Nation, a case over Native American water rights. 1 p.m.: President Biden , Vice President Harris , their spouses and others take part in a White House event marking the first day of spring.

, , their spouses and others take part in a White House event marking the first day of spring. 3:15 p.m.: The president welcomes actor Jason Sudeikis and others from the Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” to the White House to discuss mental health.

The president welcomes actor and others from the Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” to the White House to discuss mental health. The House GOP is on its Florida retreat through Tuesday.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

2 p.m.: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

This week: Former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.)is guest hosting Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

🌸 In lighter news

Spring has sprung! Today is Nowruz, a.k.a. the spring equinox or the first day of spring. Get out and enjoy the extra sunshine (12 hours today, actually). Just don’t believe the old wives’ tale about balancing eggs, though. It doesn’t work.

And because you made it this far, celebrate spring with these little bunnies. 🐰