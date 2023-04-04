The Hill’s 12:30 Report — A wild scene in New York ahead of Trump arraignment

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

TRUMP IN COURT:

People are rallying outside the New York courthouse where former President Trump will be arraigned.

Large crowds gathered throughout the morning ahead of his announced arraignment in Manhattan.

A New York grand jury voted to indict Trump in relation to an alleged hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The judge in the case ruled cameras won’t be allowed during proceedings but several photographers will be allowed to take photos before things start in the courtroom.

TRUMP LASHES OUT:

The former president lashed out at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg late last night, accusing him of having leaked “the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic indictment against me.”

He went on say the DA should “INDICT HIMSELF” and called for him to resign.

NO GUILTY PLEA COMING:

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina on Tuesday said that there would be no guilty plea from his client.

“One thing I can assure you of as I sit here today: There will be no guilty plea in this case. That’s one thing I can guarantee you,” Tacopina said on “Good Morning America,” when asked whether the president would consider pleading guilty to a misdemeanor “to make this go away.”

LIVE COVERAGE:

The Hill has you covered on what's happening with Trump's case.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports on what we can expect down the road from the GOP side.

“Republicans are warning that the unprecedented indictment of former President Trump on multiple charges sets a dangerous precedent that will lower the bar for future political prosecutions while putting the nation on a precarious slippery slope,” he writes.

It’s Tuesday, April 4. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. It’s day full of drama.

In Congress

Gallego takes on Sinema:

Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego broke a record for Hispanic Senate candidates in his first quarter of fundraising in his bid to oust former Democrat and current independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Sinema hasn’t said whether she’s seeking reelection, but she has been burning bridges, and Gallego has been mounting a big challenge.

Gallego now has a huge fundraising boost.

The Hill reports: “Gallego netted $3.7 million in his first official fundraising quarter, making his launch more successful than that of any Latino Senate candidate in history.”

🔬 In the White House

POTUS looks to science:

President Biden meets today with his science and tech advisers to discuss innovation and technology advancements.

🏃 2024

DeSantis v. Disney:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is not-so-quietly testing the waters for a run for the 2024 GOP presidential bid, is being called out as “anti-business and anti-Florida” by Disney CEO Bob Iger in their escalating feud.

Here’s how Deadline describes the situation: “We love the state of Florida,” Iger said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting. “We respect and appreciate what the state has done for us.”

ALSO … Just off a terrifying mass shooting event in Nashville, DeSantis has signed legislation loosening gun laws in Florida.

More on DeSantis: Democrats have released 500 pages of opposition research in anticipation of his presidential campaign.

🏀 On the court

UConn takes the title:

It was a celebratory evening for the University of Connecticut after the men’s basketball team routed San Diego State in the NCAA Championship game on Monday.

But it may have been a bit too celebratory?

The Associated Press reports: “Fifteen people had been arrested by early Tuesday and 16 were taken to the hospital during the celebrations. None of the injuries were thought to be serious.”

“The vast majority of those celebrating the Husky victory last night did so safely and responsibly,” UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said in a statement. “A small number chose to risk their safety and that of others by vandalizing or destroying property after the game.”

And then there was terrible destruction on campus! (The Hill)

😤 Wait, What?:

First lady Jill Biden, who attended the NCAA women’s basketball championship game between Louisiana State University and Iowa, thinks both teams should be honored at the White House – an unusual request that caused controversy as possibly being a slight against the ladies of LSU, who beat Iowa 102-85 to win their first national championship.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. We hope LSU will come,” the first lady said during an appearance in Colorado this week. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese, the Final Four’s top player, was having none of it, tweeting a link to a story on Jill Biden’s bizarre remarks and calling it “A JOKE,” with a series of laughing emojis.

Rep. Troy Carter (the only Democrat in the Louisiana delegation to D.C.) also appealed to the White House to give the LSU players their deserved visit without having to entertain the runners up.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are on Spring Break and out of town until April 17. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

11:30 a.m.: President Biden and Vice President Harris r eceived the president’s daily brief.

and eceived the president’s daily brief. 1:30 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

White House press secretary briefs reporters. 2:45 p.m.: President Biden meets with the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology.

President Biden meets with the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology. Post arraignment (TBD): Trump heads back to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

📺 What to watch

1:30 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. (Watch here)

White House press secretary briefs reporters. (Watch here) All day: NY1 has the full coverage outside the courthouse for former President Trump’s appearance. (CSPAN is carrying it here. You can also catch the action via Nexstar’s NYC station PIX11).

🍊 In lighter news

Today is National Vitamin C Day. As your grandma probably told you, Vitamin C can help ward off colds, but it can also help reduce blood pressure. Be sure to drink your OJ or eat some Vitamin C-rich foods to observe the holiday.

And because you made it this far, watch this vid of The GOAT Kim Mulkey celebrating the LSU win.