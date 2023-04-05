The Hill’s 12:30 Report — The Trump show rolls on

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

All Trump, all the time:

Former President Trump isn’t slowing down after he was formally charged with 34 felony counts in a hush-money case involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

He gave a speech just hours after his arraignment, lashing out at the judge and prosecutor in the case and casting himself as the victim of a political persecution.

“As it turns out, everyone who has looked at this case … says there is no crime and it should never have been brought. Never have been brought,” Trump said in the speech from Mar-a-Lago.

After the judge asked that both sides refrain from comments that “jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individuals,” Trump told the crowd at the resort that his case is being handled by a “Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife.”

The next in-person hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 4.

A WIN FOR TRUMP AFTER COURT APPEARANCE:

Trump was awarded about $121,972 in attorney fees from Daniels just hours after his court appearance Tuesday.

Daniels had sued Trump for defamation in 2018, but a court has dismissed the case and ruled that she should pay Trump for attorney fees.

‘JUST ANOTHER TUESDAY’:

NBC News caught up with someone who is decidedly unbothered by the Trump circus: A newsstand vendor. For 70-year-old Abul Kalam Azad, “it was just another Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, the former president is now calling for the Department of Justice and the FBI to be defunded.

It’s Wednesday, April 5. We’ve made it to HUMP DAY. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up.

Election news

On Wisconsin …:

Democrats have scored a major victory in Wisconsin with a state Supreme Court win that flips control of the court to liberals.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz‘s win marks the first time in 15 years that the state’s high court will have a liberal majority.

Though the judicial race was technically nonpartisan, Protasiewicz is seen as liberal-leaning.

In Congress

House Speaker McCarthy meets with Taiwan president:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is set to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as she passes through the U.S. on her way to Central America.

The meet-up, which is historic, is seen as a major boost to the island government, but it’s also dicey for how China is handling the news.

Last month, China warned that it would take “resolute countermeasures” if McCarthy’s meeting with Tsai went forward.

Their meet-up is taking place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

Greene drowned out at Trump appearance:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was shouted down by protesters as she turned out to support former President Trump outside a Manhattan courthouse this week. She also compared Trump to Jesus in an interview ahead of his arraignment.

“Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus — Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government,” Greene said.

In the White House

White House handles Trump arraignment with casual indifference:

While the political world buzzed with news of former President Trump’s arraignment, President Biden’s White House kept things low key and business as usual.

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Brett Samuels have the full story about how the Biden administration handled the news of charges against Biden’s one-time and possible future foe for the presidency. They write that the White House’s demeanor amounted to “a very intentional effort by the White House to show Biden is focused on what he believes matters to the public while his predecessor and potential 2024 opponent is at the center of a legal circus, dragging much of the GOP with him.”

First lady will attend King Charles coronation:

First lady Jill Biden will represent the U.S. at the coronation of King Charles III next month, President Biden told the king during a call this week.

“The president also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date,” the White House said in a readout of their call.

Note: The president won’t attend the festivities himself, in holding with tradition.

🌬️ In other news

Let’s go Brandon:

Chicago is about to have a new mayor. Progressive Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson has won the Chicago mayoral runoff to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D).

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are still on Spring Break. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

9:30 a.m.: The president received his daily briefing.

The president received his daily briefing. Noon: President Biden and Vice President Harris are having lunch together at the White House.

and are having lunch together at the White House. 2 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

2 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. (Watch here)

White House press secretary briefs reporters. (Watch here) 4:20 p.m.: Vice President Harris will talk about her recent trip to Africa at an event at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. (Watch here via C-SPAN)

✡️ In lighter news

Today marks the start of Passover at sundown. Observe the traditional Jewish holiday with a family seder. The eight-day event celebrates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. If you aren’t familiar, here’s a good explainer on it.

