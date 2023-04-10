The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Another mass shooting: This time it’s Louisville

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

At least five killed, six injured in Kentucky shooting:

Five people were killed and six more were injured in a shooting in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Monday. The suspected shooter is dead.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were on scene “in minutes” after calls came in for an “active aggressor” around 8:30 a.m. local time at the Old National Bank on Louisville’s Main Street.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), who said that he knows people who were victims in the shooting, told the public he is going to be on the scene in downtown Louisville.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he said.

Read more here via The Hill.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he’s devastated by the news.

Happy Monday! (Ugh. I know…) I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media lists and share your funny animal videos ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

Senate GOP: No thanks, Trump:

Senate Republicans, including members of leadership and allies of former President Trump, are urging the 2024 candidate to stay out of the 2024 Senate races, hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s midterm elections where Trump-backed candidates failed.

“They view Trump as becoming more of a political liability in next year’s Senate races as his legal problems mount,” The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports.

Lawmakers react to abortion pill ruling:

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has joined a number of Democrats in calling for the Biden administration to ignore a recent judge’s ruling that would ban the FDA-approved drug mifepristone, a pill that can be used to end early pregnancy.

“I agree with ignoring it at this point,” Mace said on CNN Monday.

The FDA approved the use of mifepristone more than two decades ago, but a Texas judge has ruled that the approval was rushed.

Several other members of Congress have similarly spoken out against the ruling.

US Russia documents leaked:

A trove of purported Pentagon documents have appeared online in recent days, revealing information ranging from U.S. assessments of the Russia-Ukraine war to intel on how America may be spying on adversaries and allies.

The source isn’t clear, but Reuters has reported that three unnamed U.S. officials said that Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind it.

The Hill’s Julia Mueller breaks it all down here.

🏃 2024

He’s running … :

President Biden on Monday again confirmed he plans on running for reelection in 2024, but he’s still not ready to make an official announcement.

During an ABC “Today” show interview with Al Roker about the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll. The noted broadcaster asked the president whether he plans to host more Easter events in the future, in a nod to his reelection plans.

“I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know,” a smiling Biden said.

🐀 In other news

Oh, RATS!:

The DCist’s Colleen Grablick went on a rat hunt that is both fascinating and revolting.

We all know it’s a part of DC life — having to run rats off our space outdoors or dodge them on the sidewalks. (Or, if you are very unfortunate like me, having dead ones pulled out of your apartment wall where they fell to their doom!)

We even had someone run for local office with just a giant rat on the campaign signs, and not the candidate’s face.

It’s so gross, but this story from Colleen of rat abatement is SO worth the read.

A Masterful win 🏌️‍♂️

Golfer Jon Rahm took the green jacket at the Master’s over the weekend after a delayed game.

“I was told a lot of things about why this could be the year,” Rahm told reporters after his win. “And I just didn’t want to buy into it too much.”

More from the Associated Press via The Hill here.

🐶 In lighter news

Today is the 100th day of the year! And not that you should need an excuse for this, but it’s also National Hug Your Dog Day! Give that pup (or any pet) an extra good snuggle!

And because you made it this far, check out this heartwarming video of a man who has spent his retirement making cat beds and toys for rescue pets. 😻