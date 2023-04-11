The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Breaking down the US intelligence leak

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Breaking down the US intelligence leak:

The largest U.S. military leak in a decade could have serious implications for Ukraine’s efforts to fight off Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

Classified U.S. and NATO documents, including some labeled “Top Secret,” began circulating surreptitiously in January then made their way to Twitter and Telegram last week.

The Hill’s Brad Dress and Ellen Mitchell talked to the experts to figure out what it really means. Check out their story here.

RUNNING OUT:

Among other things, the leaked documents have revealed that Ukraine could run out of air-defense missiles within weeks, putting additional pressure on the Biden administration and NATO allies to increase support for the war effort, congressional sources tell The Hill.

The Hill reports: “The Biden administration frontloaded its shipment of military aid to Ukraine for 2023 at the start of the year, and only has an estimated $3 billion in drawdown authority for the rest of the year, according to a projection based on numbers compiled by the Defense Department’s comptroller.”

But, but, but … : Ukraine has suggested that the documents were altered before they went online.

It's Tuesday, April 11.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

News this morning

Fifth victim dead in Kentucky bank shooting:

Police have confirmed that a fifth victim has died in the bank shooting that happened Monday in Louisville, Ky.

The 25-year-old suspected shooter, who had been an employee of the bank, allegedly entered and killed four people and injured at least eight others with an AR-15 style rifle. The shooter ultimately died in a gunfire exchange with law enforcement officers.

The latest from investigators is that the shooting, which the shooter live streamed, took just a minute.

Read more on the latest in the shooting here.

In Congress

DOJ gives lawmakers documents found at Biden, Trump, Pence homes:



The Department of Justice has started providing top lawmakers access to the classified documents that were found at the private homes of President Biden, former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, amid pressure from senators who threatened to withhold funding from the department, sources have told The Hill.

The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch reports that the documents were handed over to the Gang of Eight ­– the top four leaders of Congress and the heads of the Senate and House Intelligence committees.

Members of Congress have been trying to get access to the records since Trump’s home was searched in August.

Virginia Congresswoman announces Parkinson’s diagnosis:

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) has announced that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“If there’s one thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Parkinson’s disease sucks. Today, on World Parkinson’s Day, I’m here to tell you that I’ve come to learn this firsthand. And that’s because I’ve learned that I, too, have Parkinson’s, or what some people call PD for short,” Wexton, 54, said in a video posted to social media.

Wexton, who’s been in the House since 2019, said she’s not giving up, though she’s feeling some speech pattern changes.

“I want you to know this: my head and my heart are 100% committed to serving the people of Virginia, and especially my constituents in the 10th Congressional District,” she said.

Watch her video here.

☘️ In the White House

Biden’s Ireland bound; here’s a quick peek at his plans:

President Biden is heading “across the pond” as he visits Ireland this week.

Biden, a proud Irish Catholic (as he frequently notes), has a busy schedule on his first trip there as POTUS. Here’s a peek at what he’ll be up to after settling in tonight:

On Wednesday:

Biden will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and deliver remarks at Ulster University.

Biden will then travel to Dublin, Ireland, and County Louth, Ireland.

The president will tour Carlingford Castle before returning to Dublin.

On Thursday:

Biden will meet with Ireland President Michael Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Biden will participate in a tree planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell and address the Houses of the Oireachtas.

A Banquet Dinner will take place at Dublin Castle in the evening.

On Friday:

Biden will depart Dublin en route to County Mayo, Ireland, where he’ll tour The Sanctuary of Our Lady Knock (Knock Shrine) and visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s Family History Research Unit.

The president will deliver remarks at St. Muredach’s Cathedral.

On Saturday:

The president will leave Ireland and head to Delaware for the weekend at Rehoboth Beach.

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Brett Samuels have the rundown on five things to watch from Biden’s travels to his ancestral homeland.

🏃 2024

Chicago tapped for Dem convention:

Democrats have decided to hold their 2024 national convention in Chicago in August 2024.

The decision highlights their efforts to woo Midwest voters.

President Biden personally called Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) to tell him the news.

“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” Biden said in a statement. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down.”

The Windy City last hosted a convention in 1996.

Republicans will hold their own convention in Milwaukee, Wis., in July 2024.

More on the decision from The Hill here.



They’re running… probably:

While many Republicans are waiting to throw their weight behind a GOP presidential candidate as the field remains soft and flexible, some are already jumping in.

The Hill’s Max Greenwood is keeping up with the endorsements in the brewing 2024 fight.

🐥 Notable on social media

Not a tweet, but a ‘Truth’:

Former President Trump says he’s found the golden golf club gifted to him from the late Japanese Foreign Minister Shinzo Abe.

“It was in a locker with other clubs at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida. It has never been used,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

