The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Biden works on abortion pill after Texas judge’s ruling

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Biden administration taking new steps on abortion pill after ruling:

The Biden administration has announced new efforts to safeguard patient privacy following a federal judge’s ruling that would ban a common abortion pill.

The Department of Health and Human Services has issued a new rule that would prevent someone’s information from being disclosed “to investigate, sue, or prosecute an individual, a health care provider or a loved one because that person sought, obtained, provided or facilitated legal reproductive health care, including abortion.”

The rule is aimed at strengthening protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, commonly known as HIPAA.

The Department of Education will also issue guidance to more than 20,000 school officials to remind them of their obligations to protect student privacy under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Federal Communications Commission will launch a new guide for consumers on best practices for protecting their personal data on phones.

What to know:

Mifepristone has been FDA-approved for more than two decades, until the ruling in Texas on Friday.

Vice President Harris will announce specifics on the administration’s plans moving forward during a meeting of aninteragency task force on reproductive health care access this afternoon.

will announce specifics on the administration’s plans moving forward during a meeting of aninteragency task force on reproductive health care access this afternoon. President Biden earlier this year directed his Health secretary to guarantee that mifepristone is as widely accessible as possible, given state laws.

More on what’s happening here.

Catch up quick on the ruling and its implications here.

It’s Wednesday, April 12. Happy Hump Day! I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up.

It's Wednesday, April 12. Happy Hump Day! I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

In the media

News organizations sue to get Jan. 6 footage already released to Fox’s Carlson:

Several news organizations have filed a lawsuit seeking access to surveillance footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) released exclusively to Fox News last month.

McCarthy gave Fox News host Tucker Carlson about 44,000 hours of the surveillance footage that hasn’t otherwise been made public.

The outlets included in the coalition are Advance Publications, The Associated Press, CNN, CBS, The E.W. Scripps Company, Gannett, The New York Times, Politico and ProPublica.

Read more here.

In Congress

GOP faces difficult budget fight as it nears 100 days in power:

Republicans took control of the House this year, vowing to be more fiscally responsible, but so far they’ve run into continued gridlock.

The Hill’s Aris Folley has the full story on how the GOP caucus is dealing with crafting a spending plan that can win the support of a razor-thin Republican majority. Boiling it down: The path remains murky.

✍️ In the White House

Blinken — Reporter’s detention sends warning about ‘even setting foot’ in Russia:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia’s detainment of a reporter for The Wall Street Journal should be a warning to the world about “even setting foot” in the country.

The State Department officially declared that reporter Evan Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained” by Russia this week — nearly two weeks after he was arrested.

“I can simply tell you that we are engaged every single day in pressing for that access as well as pressing for Evan’s release,” Blinken said.

More here via The Hill.

🏃 2024

Fox News will host first GOP presidential primary debate for 2024:

Fox News will host the first Republican presidential primary debate later this year, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel has announced.

“We are going to host the very first debate with Fox News. It’ll be a Fox News Republican primary debate,” McDaniel said during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday.

The GOP also plans to livestream the debate on Rumble.

“For the first time ever, we’re going to live stream on Rumble,” McDaniel said. “We’re getting away from Big Tech, YouTube’s owned by Google. We’re going to have an RNC channel on Rumble. And then the Young Americas Foundation, which is run by Scott Walker, to really reach out to young voters. They’re based in Wisconsin, so they’re going to be a partner as well.”

More from The Hill here.

He’s running … Maybe?:

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has launched an exploratory committee to vet whether he should run for president.

It’s the biggest signal from Scott that he is mulling a run. Other Republicans, including former President Trump and fellow South Carolina Republican Nikki Haley, have already jumped into the race.

Scott’s path signals a more modest approach to diving into 2024. He’s been aligned with both Trump and Haley in the past.

In a video announcing the step, Scott called the potential run “personal.”

“I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional,” Scott tweeted. “That’s why I’m announcing my exploratory committee for President of the United States. This fight is personal. I want every American to have the same opportunities I had.” (The Hill)

NOTED: Former White House press secretary for Trump, Kayleigh McEnany, also found Scott’s introductory video compelling.

She’s running!

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) is seeking a third term in a key battleground state.

In her announcement, Baldwin said she has worked across party lines to pass legislation promoting “Made in America manufacturing,” prescription drug costs and expanding health care for veterans.

According to Morning Consult, Baldwin ranks favorably among voters.

🏘️ I n other news

Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022:

Two million people moved out of America’s largest cities from 2020 to 2022 — the height of the coronavirus pandemic, new research shows.

The Hill’s Daniel De Visé has the full story here on the new report from the Economic Innovation Group, a bipartisan public policy organization.

👑 Harry, but not Meghan, to attend King’s coronation:

Prince Harry will attend King Charles III’s coronation in London next month, but his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won’t be there.

Meghan will “remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on the plans.

Harry and Meghan have had a rocky relationship with the royal family since stepping down and moving to California, then releasing a book and a documentary series.

The Hill’s Judy Kurtz has more on what to expect on May 6 here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Musk looking to unload Twitter?:

After a series of setbacks and unfruitful ventures, the Musk Twitter era may be coming to an end. Elon Musk told the BBC that the whole situation has been “quite painful.” Read more here about his plans to possibly sell Twitter.

🏌️‍♂️ Masterful: Feeling a five-year high:

Tuning in: Sunday’s final round of the Masters golf tournament captured more than 12 million viewers on CBS – up 19 percent from last year. (Via Medium Buying)

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out until next week. President Biden is in the U.K. and Ireland, and Vice President Harris is in D.C., but she will be heading to Virginia to promote infrastructure tomorrow.

6:15 a.m.: President Biden met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak .

met with Prime Minister . 8 a.m.: Biden delivered remarks marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and underscoring the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.

Biden delivered remarks marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and underscoring the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities. 9:20 a.m.: Biden departed Belfast, Northern Ireland, en route to Ireland.

Biden departed Belfast, Northern Ireland, en route to Ireland. 11:15 a.m.: Biden arrived in County Louth, Ireland.

Biden arrived in County Louth, Ireland. 11:50 a.m.: Biden visited Kilwirra Cemetery.

Biden visited Kilwirra Cemetery. 12:20 p.m.: Biden touring Carlingford Castle.

Biden touring Carlingford Castle. 1:45 p.m.: Biden will visit Dundalk, Ireland, and participate in a “community gathering.”

Biden will visit Dundalk, Ireland, and participate in a “community gathering.” 2:45 p.m.: Vice President Harris takes part in the latest meeting of the task force on reproductive health care access.

takes part in the latest meeting of the task force on reproductive health care access. 4:05 p.m.: Biden departs County Louth, Ireland, en route to Dublin.

Biden departs County Louth, Ireland, en route to Dublin. 4:30 p.m.: Biden arrives in Dublin.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

2 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks about Ukraine support at a virtual roundtable hosted by the World Bank. (Watch here via C-SPAN)

🧀 In lighter news

Today is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day! This humble snack was popularized during World War II because it was cheap and filling, but it has become so popular there are restaurants simply dedicated to it. And don’t forget the tomato soup!

And because you made it this far, check out the latest Vogue photo shoot from Choupette, the late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s beautiful, long-haired cat. The blue-eyed beauty has been officially invited as a guest to this year’s Met Gala. My cat, Walter, is waiting for her invitation. 😽 💌