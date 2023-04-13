The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Court asked to weigh in on abortion pill battle

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

BREAKING NEWS

DOJ asks Supreme Court to weigh in on abortion pill restrictions:

The Department of Justice is asking the Supreme Court to weigh in on a battle that’s been brewing over the future of access to the abortion pill mifepristone, after a back-and-forth in lower courts.

“We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Thursday.

A federal appeals court just before midnight Wednesday ruled that mifepristone can remain on the market but only with a rollback of recent changes the Food and Drug Administration made to open access.

The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel reports that a three-judge panel on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals paused last week’s ruling in Texas that would have eliminated the pill’s FDA approval.

The 5th Circuit court ruled too much time had passed since the drug received approval in 2000 to eliminate its use altogether, but said that actions taken — largely to increase access — since 2016 can be challenged, including, “approving mifepristone for use up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy, lifting an in-person dispensing requirement and allowing the drug to be sent through the mail.”

Some Democratic and Republican lawmakers had initially urged the FDA to ignore the Texas ruling.

Most abortions in the U.S. are medical, rather than surgical.

RELATED:

A slight majority of adults surveyed believe the Texas ruling was motivated by politics, according to a Reuters-Ipsos poll.

Republicans have been mostly silent on the Texas case.

It’s Thursday, April 13. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media lists and share your funny animal videos ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

Di-Fiant:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) isn’t resigning, but she has asked that she be replaced on the Judiciary Committee, as she battles ongoing health issues.

Her announcement came hours after Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) called for the 89-year-old, six-term senator to resign from the chamber.

Feinstein, who plans to retire at the end of her term next year, has been out since she was diagnosed with shingles in late February. Her absence, coupled with that of Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), has left Democrats struggling to sign off on judicial appointees. Democrats hold 11 seats on the Judiciary panel.

Khanna has maintained that it’s not enough for her to just be replaced on Judiciary, though.

RELATED: Fellow California Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi questioned the calls for Feinstein to step down.

“I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way,” the former Speaker told reporters this week.

Honeymoon over for the House GOP?:

Republicans have had control of the House for 100 days now.

The Hill’s Emily Brooks and Mike Lillis assessed where things stand for House Republicans.

“[House Speaker Kevin McCarthy]’s facing down the toughest tests of his roller-coaster tenure, as Republicans brace for soul-defining battles with Biden and Democrats over raising the debt ceiling and funding the government,” they report.

Remember: It took 15 rounds of voting before McCarthy (R-Calif.) managed to cobble together the votes needed to become Speaker. He was only successful after agreeing to a provision that would allow any member to call for a recall of his election.

“New majorities — there’s always a bit of a learning curve,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), chairman of the powerful Rules Committee, told The Hill.

📱 In the White House

Biden administration calls on social media companies to regulate sensitive material:

The White House wants social media companies to regulate the spread of material that could impact national security after sensitive leaked documents were shared on Discord, Twitter and other platforms.

“We do believe that social media companies have a responsibility to their users and to the country to manage the private sector infrastructure that they create and now operate,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday. “We do believe that they have a responsibility.”

“We normally urge companies to avoid facilitating those circulation of material detrimental to public safety and national security,” she said.

Briefing materials marked “secret” began circulating last week.

The Washington Post has reported that the leaker is “a young, charismatic gun enthusiast” who reportedly works on a military base.

The documents show details on the U.S. assessment of the war in Ukraine and insight into Russian military plans.

The leaks also include documents on Canada, China, Israel and South Korea.

The FBI is working to narrow down who the culprit is.

🏃 2024

Georgia Dems seeing red after party picks Chicago for 2024 convention:

Democrats across the South are fuming after the party picked Chicago to host the 2024 national convention instead of Atlanta — viewing the snub as slight against a city and state that helped deliver Democrats both the White House and their current Senate majority.

Atlanta’s backers aggressively lobbied President Biden and his allies for hosting rights, but union leaders had opposed it over Georgia’s unfriendly attitudes toward organized labor.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s (D) has also vowed to chip in for the convention costs.

Read more from The Hill’s Max Greenwood and Rebecca Beitsch here.

🐀 In other news

NYC names ‘rat czar’ to tackle its rodent issue:

New York City has hired its first-ever rat czar.

Kathleen Corradi, a former teacher, beat out nearly 1,000 applicants to become the citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

“You’ll be seeing a lot of me and a lot less rats,” Corradi said during a news conference on her appointment.

🐥 Notable tweets

Governator eliminates pothole … LA says it was a service trench:

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) was fed up with a deep pothole in his neighborhood and took action this week.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a video of himself plugging the hole.

The city has since said that the action star had accidentally filled in a purposely created service trench.

Tweet no more:

NPR is logging off Twitter after the company labeled the outlet “government-funded media.”

In a final tweet, NPR explained that they would be staying on Facebook and Instagram.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate out until next week. President Biden is in Ireland, and Vice President Harris is in the D.C. area.

6:15 a.m.: President Biden met with President Michael Higgins of Ireland and took part in a tree planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell.

met with President of Ireland and took part in a tree planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell. 8 a.m.: Biden met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland.

Biden met with Taoiseach of Ireland. 10:45 a.m.: Biden addressed the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Biden addressed the Houses of the Oireachtas. 11 a.m.: Vice President Harris hosted the annual Soldier Ride at the White House.

hosted the annual Soldier Ride at the White House. 2 p.m.: The President will attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle.

The President will attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle. 3:30 p.m.: Harris will deliver remarks on the administration’s “Investing in America” tour and funding for bridge improvements.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

2 p.m.: President Biden and the first lady will attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle. (Watch here)

and the first lady will attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle. (Watch here) 3:30 p.m.: Vice President Harris will deliver remarks on the administration’s “Investing in America” tour and funding for bridge improvements. (Watch here)

will deliver remarks on the administration’s “Investing in America” tour and funding for bridge improvements. (Watch here) Friday morning: First lady Jill Biden will be on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” (Check local listings)

🍑 In lighter news

Today is National Peach Cobbler Day!

And because you made it this far, check out this video of a doggo adjusting to life as a sibling.