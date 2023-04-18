The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trial in Dominion’s $1.6B lawsuit underway

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

Trial underway in $1.6B lawsuit against Fox News over 2020 election coverage:

The jury’s been seated, and the blockbuster court showdown over Fox News’ coverage of the 2020 election is officially underway.

After a one-day delay, opening arguments in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation case are set to take place Tuesday.

The trial had been briefly put off as the two sides tried to negotiate a settlement on Monday. A settlement could still be reached, but if it is not, the trial could take weeks.

What it’s about: Dominion is arguing that the network hurt the company’s reputation with its coverage of former President Trump and his allies’ false claims over voter fraud — specifically linked to lies that Dominion’s machines had improperly counted votes in favor of President Biden.

Why it matters: The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo and Zach Schonfeld break down what the suit could mean for the future of defamation cases and the nation’s largest cable news broadcaster.

MORE:

What to watch for in the Dominion vs. Fox News trial (The Hill)

KEEP UP:

Be sure to check in with The Hill for the latest on the trial.

It’s Tuesday, April 18. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media lists and share your funny animal videos ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

Senate Republicans block plan for Feinstein Judiciary replacement:



Senate Republicans won’t help Democrats swap in a temporary replacement for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on the Judiciary Committee while the 89-year-old recovers from shingles.

Feinstein has been out since February, creating the opening on the Judiciary panel that has hindered efforts to advance President Biden’s judicial nominees. Some Democrats have called on Feinstein to take an early retirement because of her ailing health and the hurdle her absence has created.

The Hill’s Al Weaver has more on the GOP objections and what happens next.

Biden, McCarthy continue debt ceiling standoff:

Congress is back in full swing after a two-week Easter recess, but there’s still no deal to lift the debt ceiling and prevent an unprecedented government default. And little movement seems to have been made as a critical deadline looms this summer.

Remember: President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have been going back and forth over the issue. Biden wants a “clean” debt ceiling increase without strings attached. House Republicans, newly in control of the chamber, want cuts in federal spending before they’ll agree to raise the debt limit.

The latest: McCarthy took his case to Wall Street this week, but Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted the move, calling instead for a clearer idea of the cuts that the GOP is seeking.

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano has more on the standoff here.

🖋️ In the White House

Biden signs order on care economy package:

President Biden has signed an executive order that aims to expand child care options and boost pay for care workers.

Biden, who has urged Congress to act on the care economy with little movement, is set to address the new effort during a speech this afternoon.

“The child care and long-term care systems in this country just don’t work well. High quality care is costly to deliver, it’s labor intensive, it requires skilled workers. Yet care workers—who are disproportionately women and women of color and immigrants—are among the lowest paid in the country, despite working in some of the most important and complex and demanding jobs,” domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told reporters in a preview. (The Hill)

Biden calls Kansas City teen who was shot:

President Biden has called Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old who was shot in Kansas City after reportedly going to the wrong house and ringing the doorbell.

“The President spoke by phone to Ralph Yarl and shared his hope for a swift recovery,” the White House said in a statement.

Yarl is now recovering at home after being shot twice Thursday. The Black teenager reportedly mixed up the address when he went to pick up his brothers and was shot. Homeowner Andrew Lester, 85, told authorities he was “scared to death” when the teen came to his door and rang his doorbell. (The Hill)

RELATED:

A GoFundMe campaign for Yarl has raised more than $2.5 million.

🏃 2024

DeSantis meeting with members of Congress:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in D.C. today – yet another sign he’s leaning toward a run for the GOP presidential nomination. But just hours before his arrival, he suffered at least one setback when GOP Rep. Greg Steube, announced his endorsement of former President Trump’s reelection bid Monday evening.

While in town, DeSantis, a former member of Congress, will meet with congressional Republicans and speak at a closed-door event hosted by And to the Republic, a political nonprofit that backs the governor’s political efforts.

NBC News recently reported that DeSantis’ political team had reached out to at least half a dozen GOP members of Florida’s congressional delegation, urging them to hold off from endorsing former Trump. ON THAT LIST: Steube.

📰 In other news

Southwest flights briefly paused due to ‘equipment issues’:

Southwest Airlines flights were briefly grounded Tuesday morning over reported “equipment issues.”

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed shortly after 9:30 a.m. that Southwest had requested that its departures be put on hold, following up at about 10 a.m. that “the pause has been fully canceled.”

It’s unclear what the technical issue was or what ripple effect the delays could have.

“We know traveling is tough on its own, and we’re very sorry for the delays today,” the company tweeted in response to messages from angry passengers.

REMEMBER:

Southwest suffered a major meltdown in December that left thousands of passengers stranded.

Russian court upholds detention of WSJ journalist:

A Russian judge has ruled that American journalist Evan Gershkovich will remain jailed after being accused of espionage.

The Wall Street Journal reporter and the U.S. government deny the allegations lodged against the 31-year-old U.S. citizen.

Gershkovich was arrested last month. Russia’s Federal Security Service has accused him of trying to obtain classified information.

After this week’s ruling, he’ll stay jailed at least until the end of May. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. (The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

McCarthy — ‘Wait and see’ on Santos:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) isn’t committing to backing Rep. George Santos‘ (R-N.Y.) reelection bid. Santos was notoriously caught in a web of lies about his background and has faced multiple calls for his resignation.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted the speaker’s reaction when asked at the Capitol if he’ll lend his support to Santos as having “let out a laugh” and responding “‘We will wait and see who all files.'”

CBC is latest outlet to pause use of Twitter:

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has become the latest media outlet to ditch Twitter after being slapped with a “government-funded media” label.

“Our journalism is impartial and independent. To suggest otherwise is untrue,” @CBCRadioCanada tweeted in its farewell message. It joins the ranks of NPR and PBS in leaving Twitter. The Hill’s Rebecca Klar explores the situation here.

🐅 In lighter news

Today is National Animal Crackers Day! The popular snacks have been enjoyed in the U.S. for more than a century, but something you might not know is that the most popular brand, marketed as Barnum’s Animals underwent a packaging redesign in 2018 at the urging of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The Hill covered the change, which you can read more about here.

And because you made it this far, check out this video of a group of bunnies rescued from a storm grate. 🐰