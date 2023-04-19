The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Debt ceiling fight rolls on

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

Congress moves closer to default:

It’s another day without a debt ceiling agreement as Congress speeds toward a financial default that would send ripples through the world economy …

With so many moving parts between Republicans narrowly controlling the House, Democrats holding a razor thin majority in the Senate and President Biden’s insistence on a “clean” debt ceiling bill with no strings attached, the outlook isn’t rosy. (Worth noting: Lawmakers often wait until the last minute to resolve major differences, so don’t panic just yet.)

The Hill’s Aris Folley and Emily Brooks have outlined where Republicans stand.

And Mychael Schnell has the Democrats’ side.

HERDING CATS:

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says he’s laid out his starting point for a GOP-led debt limit plan that would kickstart negotiations with Biden — but he doesn’t even have all of his conference on board at this point. AND: The White House doesn’t seem interested.

POWER PLAY:

Biden is set to give an address at a local union hall in Maryland this afternoon on what the White House is billing as “contrasting his vision for the economy with MAGA House Republicans’ vision: an economy that grows from the middle out and bottom up instead of an economy that trickles from the top down.”

NUMBERS TO KNOW:

4: GOP votes McCarthy can spare to get the bill through without Democratic support.

$31.4 trillion: The current debt limit that’s already been reached.

70%: Americans who support raising the debt ceiling, according to a CBS News poll.

It's Wednesday, April 19. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

In Congress

Another hurdle from Feinstein’s absence:

Republican senators have blocked the Democratic majority from temporarily replacing the ailing 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on the powerful Judiciary Committee while she recovers from a health issue that has kept her sidelined since February.

Many senators have cited concerns about the ability to advance President Biden’s judicial nominees, but new reports about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his accepting of lavish gifts from a GOP megadonor have prompted a new one:

Without that seat, the committee now doesn’t have enough Democratic votes to call in the justice to testify on the issues raised. And it doesn’t appear that the Democrats on the panel will get any GOP support on the issue. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters this week that he has “total confidence” in Chief Justice John Roberts addressing any issues with Thomas.

🍭 The (new) Candy Man:



🎶 Who can take a sunrise? Sprinkle it with dew … Cover it with chocolate and a miracle or two… The Candy Man! 🎶

There’s a new candy keeper in the Senate. (Well … it’s not an official position.)

For several years, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) oversaw the unofficial duty of keeping candy snacks in his desk for senators. He retired, and now the job has fallen to Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Bloomberg reports: “The Senate’s sweet spot got its start in 1968 when then-Sen. George Murphy (R-Calif.) stocked his desk in the back row of the GOP side of the Senate chamber with a candy supply he shared with colleagues. The location near the Senate’s elevator entrance was a high-traffic location and other senators who inherited Murphy’s desk also filled the drawer with their favorites.”

Toomey, obviously, kept things stocked primarily with sweets from Pennsylvania-based Hershey’s.

On the menu these days: Bloomberg has the rundown of what candies senators will be snacking on: “The Indiana sugar shock includes candy from almost 10 different companies. Choices for the Senate’s chocolate lovers include DeBrand Fine Chocolates’ Fort Wayne Bars made of solid chocolate and Mr. Fudge’s Buckeyes, Midwest favorites made with both chocolate and peanut butter. He’s also offering mini chocolate bars, chocolate covered jelly beans, caramels, gummies, and red hots from other state candy makers. Senators also can prepare for a tart experience as Young piles in Sour Punch Straws, an Indiana-made candy that’s one of the most popular treats in states like California and Texas.”

Fetterman overseeing food assistance hearing upon return to Senate:

The Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, chaired by Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), is holding a hearing today on federal food assistance funding in the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization. Specifically, Fetterman is trying to draw attention to funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), more commonly known as food stamps, as it faces threats from some Republicans.

“Cut SNAP for families and kids while pushing tax cuts for billionaires? Not on my watch,” Fetterman said in a statement.

Why it matters: Fetterman just returned to the Capitol this week from a break for mental health treatment.

On Monday, he jokingly posted a video on Twitter addressing a far-right conspiracy theory that he was using a body double for his return. He’s also faced questions about his cognitive ability after suffering a stroke during his highly competitive race for the Senate last year.

Watch the committee hearing here.

🚀 RELATED: If the Fetterman hearing isn’t enough committee excitement for you, tune into the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for a special appearance from Sir Elton John (via video conference from London). (Watch here)

💵 In the White House

Cash is King POTUS:

President Biden and the first lady marked this week’s Tax Day by releasing their 2022 federal income tax returns. The documents show that the first couple made $579,514 last year, the bulk of that from Biden’s $400,000 salary as president.

Read the full doc here.

BONUS:

Vice President Harris also released her tax documents showing that she and second gentleman Doug Emhoff made $456,918 last year

Read their doc here

🦊 In other news

Out FOX’d:

Fox News personalities won’t have to directly address the admittedly false information that they peddled about the 2020 election, even after a $787 million settlement the company made with poll machine-maker Dominion.

Fox Corp. had been exposed for knowingly promoting lies that the election was rigged against former President Trump but stopped short of taking the case before a jury.

Some of the specific reporters called out in the lawsuit included Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo.

But none will have to acknowledge their falsehoods on air, according to the terms of the settlement.

🐥 Notable tweets

‘Too bad!’: Romney has a laugh over stalled colleagues:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) poked fun at two of his colleagues who were briefly trapped (with two reporters!) in the Capitol system subway between the Hart office building and the Capitol this week.

Insider’s Bryan Metzger caught the action, tweeting several photos of a laughing Romney.

Conservative commentator targeted by hackers:

The Twitter account for conservative firebrand Matt Walsh, who has supported state legislation in Mississippi and Tennessee banning gender-affirming care for minors, was hacked Tuesday night with several messages targeting his allies.

Journalist Yashar Ali collected a few of the offending tweets.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate meet at 10 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C., but Biden briefly heads to Maryland this afternoon.

10 a.m.: President Biden r eceived the Presidential Daily Briefing.

eceived the Presidential Daily Briefing. 10 a.m.: The House Foreign Affairs Committee began a hearing on “Exposing Putin’s Crimes: Evidence of Russian War Crimes and Other Atrocities in Ukraine.”

The House Foreign Affairs Committee began a hearing on “Exposing Putin’s Crimes: Evidence of Russian War Crimes and Other Atrocities in Ukraine.” 12:15 p.m.: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began her daily press briefing.

Press secretary began her daily press briefing. 1:20 p.m.: Biden will depart the White House for Maryland.

Biden will depart the White House for Maryland. 2:30 p.m.: Biden delivers remarks on the economy and his differences with House Republicans at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 in Accokeek, Md.

Biden delivers remarks on the economy and his differences with House Republicans at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 in Accokeek, Md. 3:15 p.m.: Biden heads back to the White House with arrival estimated at 3:45 p.m.

View the schedule of all of today’s committee hearings here.

All times Eastern.

🍌 In lighter news

This is bananas: B-A-N-A-N-A-S!! Today is National Banana Day!Eat them raw. Put them on some toast with peanut butter. Add them to your smoothie. Make some banana bread with the over-ripe ones, if you have them laying around your house. The options are endless. AND: If you really wanna party over what day it is (or need a reminder of how to spell it), just tune into Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl.”

And because you made it this far, check out this panda chowing down and learn more panda facts via The Smithsonian National Zoo. 🐼