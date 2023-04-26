The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Last-minute changes to House GOP plan raise questions

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

House GOP testing debt ceiling plan … with some tweaks:

The House could vote as early as this afternoon on the Republican plan to lift the debt ceiling, a first step in preventing a potentially catastrophic and historic federal default, while attempting to trim the annual budget for government programs.

The move only comes , though , after House GOP leaders altered their proposal, bowing to pressure from Republicans from the Midwest who were put off by the initial proposal’s hit to biofuel tax credits, and from others who are seeking stricter work requirements for welfare programs, such as food stamps and other assistance for the needy.

The Hill’s Emily Brooks and Mychael Schnell report the last-minute changes were made just hours after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters that he would not change the bill.

The Inflation Reduction Act, backed only by Democrats, provided new tax credits for ethanol production.

The four-person Iowa delegation along with other Midwestern reps met in McCarthy’s office Tuesday to raise the issue in the original GOP proposal to eliminate those credits, Schnell and Brooks report.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The House Rules Committee voted after 2 a.m. to send the legislation to the floor for a vote after hours of haggling over the details and concerns. With a razor-thin majority, the Republican leadership has few votes to spare if hoping to pass the legislation, which is seen as more of a starting point for bartering with the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Biden administration.

OF NOTE:

The current House schedule has members meeting this week, then breaking until May 9.

It’s Wednesday, April 26. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media lists and share your funny animal videos ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

Senators back bipartisan plan for opioid sanctions:

Senate Banking Committee leaders are proposing legislation that would give the federal government more leeway to levy sanctions against opioid traffickers.

The FEND Off Fentanyl Act, authored by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), would declare a national emergency over fentanyl trafficking and require the president to sanction members of transnational criminal organizations involved in trafficking of fentanyl or other opioids.

“Fentanyl takes the lives of far too many young Americans, stripping a whole generation of the opportunity to contribute to their communities and achieve their dreams,” Scott said in a statement. “This legislation takes decisive action to cut off the deadly flow of fentanyl at the source.” (The Hill)

🍨 In the White House

Crab cakes and short ribs and banana splits … Oh my!:

President Biden and the first lady are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for a state dinner tonight.

It’s a significant event showing support for South Korea as a U.S. ally. It’s the second state dinner for the Biden presidency. About 200 people are expected to attend.

But what everyone really wants to know: What’s on the menu?

The Hill has the *scoop*:

First course: Maryland crab cakes, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel and cucumber slaw with a yellow squash soup and cured strawberries.

Maryland crab cakes, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel and cucumber slaw with a yellow squash soup and cured strawberries. Second course: Braised beef short rib with butter-bean grits, sorghum-glazed carrots and pine nuts.

Braised beef short rib with butter-bean grits, sorghum-glazed carrots and pine nuts. Dessert: Banana splits or lemon bar ice cream with fresh berries and caramel.

First lady Jill Biden, who worked with the White House chefs to curate the menu, said her favorite course will be the first, while the president’s will be the last, as his love of ice cream is well known.

🏃 2024

He’s running — Hutchinson formally announces 2024 bid:

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is officially in the race for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

During an announcement event in his hometown, Bentonville, Ark., Hutchinson, 72, used his life story growing up in rural Arkansas as he made his case for the campaign.

“In this campaign for president, I stand alone in terms of my experience, record, and leadership,” he said. “My mettle has been tested.”

Former President Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have all thrown their hats into the GOP primary race, and more contenders are expected, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He’s NOT running – Bernie backs Biden:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won’t make a third bid for the White House. He’s backing President Biden for a second term.

Sanders, who came in second to Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary, made his plans known just hours after Biden formally launched his reelection campaign.

“The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” Sanders said in an interview with the Associated Press. “So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected.” (The Hill)

In the Media

Fox reportedly has the goods on Carlson:

Rolling Stone reports, citing EIGHT sources, that Fox execs have a “secret” dossier on ex-broadcaster Tucker Carlson to keep him quiet after his shocking ouster this week.

🤡 In other news

Florida’s ‘Killer Clown’ pleads guilty:

A woman has pleaded guilty to murder in Florida’s “Killer Clown” case of 1990.

Sheila Keen-Warren pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marlene Warren in Palm Beach.

Warren was fatally shot by a person wearing an orange wig, a red nose, and white face paint who handed her flowers and foil balloons at her South Florida home. (The Hill partner WJHL)

🐥 Tweet beat

A beautiful bully:

The Associated Press tweeted a gem this week in announcing that Patch, a 2-year-old English bulldog, won Drake University’s “Beautiful Bulldog Contest.” The photo is perfect.

“She is the epitome of the bulldog breed, and we’re so proud of her all the time but especially today,” her owner said, per the AP.

Sports break:

Ready for some football?! Barred in DC has done the heavy lifting of figuring out where you can watch the NFL draft *with* the sound on. Check the thread.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate started the day at 10 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C. today.

2 p.m.: Randi Weingarten , president of the American Federation of Teachers, will take part in a House committee hearing on the effects of COVID-19 school closures.

, president of the American Federation of Teachers, will take part in a House committee hearing on the effects of COVID-19 school closures. 5:30 p.m.: Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) and Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones , one of the Democrats recently ousted and reinstated after a protest over gun violence, will join youth leaders for a press conference on democracy.

(D-Fla.) and Tennessee state Rep. , one of the Democrats recently ousted and reinstated after a protest over gun violence, will join youth leaders for a press conference on democracy. 7 p.m.: Biden and the first lady greet guests for a state dinner with Yoon and his wife at the White House.

Biden and the first lady greet guests for a state dinner with Yoon and his wife at the White House. 8:50 p.m.: The Bidens host a state dinner, with Vice President Harris and her husband joining.

Here’s the full list of committee hearings slated for today.

All times Eastern.

🥨 In lighter news

Today is National Pretzel Day!

The story goes that an Italian monk first made pretzels in 610 AD as a treat for children. Or maybe it was imprisoned German bakers trying to curry favor with their captors? It’s all a bit murky, but you can mark the day by enjoying a snack and you won’t be alone!

The most recent figures show that in 2020, more than 181 million Americans consumed pretzels during the year.

And because you made it this far, check out this Golden Retriever making friends with an Amazon delivery guy.