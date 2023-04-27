The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Debt ceiling coming closer to falling amid standoff

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Hello! If you were hoping for a debt ceiling resolution, you won’t find it here:

^ That’s a live look at Congress today …

After days of bickering, House Republicans have passed legislation (we say “razor thin” a lot but seriously … ) in a 217-215 vote.

What it means: The Democratic-controlled Senate won’t sign off on this. Neither will President Biden. But it sends a message to Republicans ahead of the 2024 election and shifts attention to Democrats in the broader debt ceiling fight.

What’s next: The Senate probably won’t even take this proposal up, but it sets the stage for negotiations about the federal debt limit. If a deal isn’t reached this summer, then the federal government could default on its debt for the first time.

The Hill’s Emily Brooks and Mike Lillis break it all down here

It's Thursday, April 27.

In Congress

GOP senators are over Coach Tuberville’s abortion playbook:

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the Alabama Republican best known for his college football coaching career across the South, has waged a massive fight against the promotions of Pentagon officials over abortion rights.

It’s now exhausting even his fellow Republican lawmakers:

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports: “The Alabama senator began holding up military promotions in February to protest the Department of Defense’s policy to give service members up to three weeks of leave to obtain abortions or undergo fertility treatments and reimburse their travel costs … Senators usually only put blanket holds on nominees to make a point and then withdraw them after a short while. But Tuberville has frozen promotions at the Pentagon for weeks, and some Republicans worry he is injecting politics into promotions of nonpolitical career military officials.”

BREAKING:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has filed paperwork to run against Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in his reelection bid next year.

“The move puts the West Virginia Republican one step closer toward officially launching a Senate campaign for Manchin’s seat. Justice is expected to officially launch his campaign for Senate later Thursday following months of speculation.

Justice, 72, is looking to flip Manchin’s seat in the Senate, jeopardizing the Democrats’ already slim majority in the upper chamber.” (The Hill)

🎵 In the White House

~That music used to make me smile~:

Not a long, long time ago, exactly: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol surprisingly broke out in song at the end of the White House state dinner Wednesday, singing “American Pie” in front of the event’s guests.

The Don McLean throwback is reportedly one of the South Korean president’s favorite songs, and President Biden may have lightly goaded him into doing his own rendition during the president’s second state dinner. I love it.

The Hill’s Lauren Sforza reports: “Biden could be seen smiling and cheering on the South Korean president along with the audience, which gave Yoon a standing ovation at the end of the song.”

🏃 2024

Teachers back Biden’s reelection campaign:

President Biden, fresh off his announcement this week that he’s officially seeking a second term, has the backing of the country’s largest teacher’s union.

From Kevin Munoz, spokesperson for Biden’s reelection campaign: “President Biden is honored to have earned the trust of the National Education Association’s three million members. America’s future and ability to win the economic competition of the 21st century starts at every desk, in every classroom, in every ZIP code in America. That is why the President likes to say that America’s teachers are the single most important component of our future, and they deserve a raise, not just praise. The NEA stood with President Biden in 2020 and they’re committed to finishing the job together because they have seen him deliver real results. From investing in teacher pay, to expanding Registered Apprenticeship Programs to address the educator shortage, to defending the rights of students to learn in environments free of gun violence, the President has proven that he stands with America’s teachers and students.”

📺 In other news

Fox News readies for Smartmatic case after huge Dominion settlement:

Fox News has been going through the fallout of its record $785 million settlement with a voting machine company after hosts made false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

But that’s not the end of legal trouble for the network, which has recently parted ways with its most popular personality, Tucker Carlson. More lawsuits are pending, but it might be a slow burn.

The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo reports: “A trial in the Smartmatic case is likely months away, if not years, but Fox lost its first bid to toss the company’s suit, allowing it to move onto discovery.”

Dom has the latest here for The Hill.

MORE MEDIA MOVES:

CNN’s Dana Bash will take over the afternoon shift as John King sets out on 2024 reporting. (The Hill)

🏘️ Where can you afford to buy a house? Probably not DC:

A new study based on Zillow data has revealed that median house sales last year topped $500,000 in Utah, California and Colorado — and a staggering $800,000 in Hawaii.

Eight states and Washington, D.C., saw median prices at $400,000 or higher. More here from The Hill.

