12:30 Report

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — He’s running, but not everyone is OK with that …

by Elizabeth Crisp - 04/28/23 12:30 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden gives a thumbs up to a teacher from Delaware during an event to honor the National Education Association 2023 Teacher of the Year award recipient Union High School math teacher Rebecka Peterson of Tulsa, Okla., in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 24, 2023.

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* 

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. 

TALK OF THE MORNING 

Biden’s running for reelection, but some people are skeptical

President Biden is setting off on his campaign for reelection this year, but not everyone is on board with the 80-year-old’s quest for a second term. 

Biden, with Vice President Harris at his side, faces a slew of Republicans hoping for a chance to unseat him in November 2024. Leading the pack: former President Trump.

WHAT IT MEANS: 

The Hill’s Amie Parnes breaks down the five main reasons that Democrats are worried about Biden seeking a second term. Read here

It’s FRIDAY, April 28. Happy White House correspondents’ dinner weekend, for those who celebrate. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. We’ve made it through the week, so let’s celebrate.

In Congress 

Mom wars — Greene’s latest battle is over motherhood: 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — no stranger to controversial comments — is facing her latest backlash after suggesting that American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who is a stepmother, is “not a mother.” 

Weingarten told the congresswoman during a hearing that she is a “mother by marriage,” but Greene repeatedly claimed that the union leader is “not a mother.” 

“The problem is people like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist, not a teacher, not a mother and not a medical doctor,” Greene said. (The Hill

Consumer prices rose slightly in March as annual inflation fell: 

The Federal Reserve’s top tracking of inflation signaled that it fell to a 4.2 percent annual increase in March even as prices continue to drop. 

The personal consumption price index rose 0.1 percent for the month, the Commerce Department reported this week — much lower than the 0.4 percent projected by economists. 

The Hill’s Tobias Burns has the full story on how the annual inflation rate fell nearly a full percentage point in March. 

🏃 2024 

McCarthy: Maybe don’t start a fight with Disney … : 

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) isn’t here for potential 2024 hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his ongoing feud with Disney. McCarthy suggested this week that the governor should “sit down and negotiate” with the company. 

“I’d give him the same advice I gave President Biden,” McCarthy told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday. “Why wouldn’t you sit down and negotiate and talk. If there’s differences, you can always find ways that you can solve this problem.” (The Hill

DeSantis rejects Guantanamo claim: 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hitting back over claims of how he behaved while working in the military at Guantanamo Bay. A former detainee has claimed that the former naval officer oversaw his force-feeding at the prison. (The Hill

In other news 

3 dead in Army helicopter collision over Alaska  

Three soldiers died and one was seriously injured after a collision between two Army helicopters over Alaska. 

The Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment crashed near Healy, Alaska, while returning from a training mission.  

After three soldiers died from the accident, a fourth is still being treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. (The Hill

On tap 

The House started a quick session at 9 a.m. and the Senate is out today. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C. 

  • 2:30 p.m.: President Biden presents the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons. 
  • 4:50 p.m.: The Bidens leave the White House en route to the Salamander Hotel. 
  • 6:45 p.m.: The Bidens take part in a reception for the Democratic National Committee, along with Vice President Harris. 
  • 7:30 p.m.: Bidens return to the White House. 

All times Eastern. 

📺 What to watch 

  • 2:30 p.m.: President Biden will present the “Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy” to the Air Force Falcons. (Watch here

🌲 In lighter news 

Today is Arbor Day!Plant a tree or nurture one this weekend! 

And because you made it this far, here’s an amazing zoo opportunity if you want to dress as an eagle for the greater good of keeping seagulls away. 🦅 HuffPost has more details. 

