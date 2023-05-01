The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Breaking down which Senate seats are most in flux

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Senate rankings — A quick look at the battleground seats:

The midterm election cycle was barely six months ago, but the 2024 campaign season is already in high gear with control of the Senate in the balance.

Republicans are hoping to take down a slate of incumbent Democrats who have survived recent runs. Democrats currently hold a razor-thin majority in the Upper Chamber.

From West Virginia to Montana, here’s an early look at the five Senate seats most likely to flip next year.

It's Monday, May 1. Happy May Day! I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

In Congress

Schumer announces Senate hearings to ‘expose’ GOP debt limit bill starting this week:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is plotting how the Senate will handle the House Republicans’ proposal to lift the debt ceiling, with a plan for hearings to “expose the true impact” of the GOP legislation.

In a letter to fellow lawmakers, Schumer called the Default on America Act, which narrowly passed the Republican-majority House last week, “hastily drafted” and a “hard-right ransom note to the American people.” The bill will be dead-on-arrival in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

“The Senate will show the public what this bill truly is. Beginning this week, our Committees will begin to hold hearings to expose the true impact of this reckless legislation on everyday Americans,” Schumer wrote.

The first hearing will come before the Budget Committee on Thursday. (The Hill)

McConnell insists he’s sitting out debt talks — some aren’t buying it:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says he won’t come up with a back-up plan as Republicans and President Biden remain at a standstill over the debt limit.

McConnell has a long history of negotiating with Biden on high profile issues, including avoiding a fiscal cliff in the past, and has backed major legislative priorities from the president.

But McConnell says it’s on Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to work out a deal this time on the debt limit. (The Hill)

McCarthy says he will invite Netanyahu to DC if Biden doesn’t:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says he’ll invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, D.C., if President Biden doesn’t.

“If that doesn’t happen, I’ll invite the prime minister to come meet with the House,” McCarthy said in an interview with the newspaper Israel Hayom when asked about a White House invite for Netanyahu. “He’s a dear friend, as a prime minister of a country that we have our closest ties with.”

McCarthy is leading a congressional delegation and arrived in Jordan on Sunday before a private meeting with Netanyahu on Monday. The Speaker will also address the Israeli Knesset. (The Hill)

🚧 In the White House

Hill scoop — GOP senators seek to tank Biden’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nom:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republicans are taking aim at President Biden’s pick to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over fuel-efficiency standards — a sign that another Biden nominee could be in serious trouble.

Two high-profile Biden nominees have already failed to get past the Commerce Committee — Gigi Sohn, Biden’s pick to serve on the Federal Communications Committee, and Phillip Washington, Biden’s nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration. (The Hill)

🐱 In other news

BREAKING NEWS — Cat that loves Taylor Swift music up for adoption:

Heads up Taylor Swift fans looking for a partner to jam out with: The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has your perfect cat.

The 1-year-old black and white domestic shorthair was originally named Screamer because of his loud cries.

The cat started to calm down when staffers at the Northeast Animal Shelter listened to Swift’s “Midnights” album while cleaning. More details here.

Giant seaweed bloom’s beaching begins, expected to worsen

Remnants of the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt – a 5,000-mile-wide seaweed bloom – have started to wash up in Florida, but researchers predict that peak activity could still be months away.

Satellite images show currents and wind pushing the seaweed accumulation west, according to the University of South Florida researchers.

An estimated 3 million tons of the seaweed was seen in the Caribbean Sea, with the southern coasts of the islands Hispaniola, Jamaica and Puerto Rico recording “notable buildups” toward the end of April.

Some seaweed has also started to beach in southeastern Florida. More details here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Santos gives his WHCD hot takes:

Controversial Congressman George Santos (R-N.Y.) offered up some ~thoughts~ on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner red carpet: “Not a knock at the people it’s just the overall look didn’t land,” he writes. (The whole thread here)

⏱ On tap

The House is out today, and the Senate will be in at 3 p.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

Noon: President Biden and Vice President Harris are delivering remarks during National Small Business Week during an event at the Rose Garden.

and are delivering remarks during National Small Business Week during an event at the Rose Garden. 2:30 p.m.: Biden greets Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., president of the Republic of the Philippines, and first lady Louise Araneta-Marcos at the White House.

Biden greets president of the Republic of the Philippines, and first lady at the White House. 2:45 p.m.: Biden has a bilateral meeting with Marcos in the Oval Office.

Biden has a bilateral meeting with Marcos in the Oval Office. 3 p.m.: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

Press secretary briefs reporters. 5:30 p.m.: Biden hosts a reception celebrating Eid-al-Fitr with Harris.

All times Eastern.

🍫 In lighter news

Today is National Chocolate Parfait Day!

