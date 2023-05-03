The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Russia claims it thwarted Ukraine drone attack, skeptics raise questions

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

Did Ukraine try to kill Putin? Reported drone strike raises questions:

Russia claims to have foiled an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s home at the Kremlin.

Military and special forces electronically disabled the drones, and no one was injured in the attack, according to a statement reported by Russian state news agency TASS. Putin reportedly wasn’t at home at the time of the incident.

But skeptics have raised questions about the claims, which a senior Ukrainian official has denied.

More on what we know here.

It’s Wednesday, May 3! It’s hump day, and we are getting so close to Cinco De Mayo and the Kentucky Derby!

I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and pass along your best White House gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

Lawmakers are not here for a short-term debt limit hike:

There is no deal yet on the debt ceiling, but some lawmakers are in agreement on at least one thing: This won’t be a Band-Aid situation.

Republicans and Democrats are throwing cold water on the idea of moving ahead with a short-term debt ceiling increase before the June 1 deadline date, so the clock is ticking on preventing a federal default.

The Hill’s Emily Brooks, Al Weaver and Mike Lillis have the full story here.

MEANWHILE:

President Biden’s trying to rope Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) into the fight.

He’s not biting at this point, but the longtime GOP leader has been willing to help settle Democrat vs. Republican squabbles in the past.

⚖️ In the White House

Biden administration reaching across the aisle amid Feinstein’s extended absence:

The White House is reaching out to Republicans to try to get bipartisan support for several of President Biden‘s judicial nominees as the administration and Democrats seek to navigate the extended absence of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) from the Judiciary Committee.

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell are among officials who have spoken with lawmakers about judicial vacancies in their states.

A White House official pointed to recent bipartisan votes to advance nominees, including the confirmation of Matthew Brookman to serve as a district court judge in Indiana and the vote to advance Amanda Brailsford as a district court judge in Idaho. Both are being backed by their home state Republican senators.

Confirming judges without Republican votes has become more complicated in the absence of Feinstein, who has been sidelined since February as she recovers from shingles.

The Hill’s Brett Samuels has the story here.

RELATED:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) has joined the growing chorus of lawmakers urging Feinstein to step down if she can’t make it back to D.C.

🏃 2024

Trump’s CNN town hall revives media debate:

CNN’s plan to have former President Trump in New Hampshire next week for a town hall has raised new questions about media coverage of the controversial former president.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage explores the situation here.

From Stanage: “Critics on the left contended this was one of the major factors that enabled the then-candidate to leapfrog other more established rivals on his path to the GOP nomination.”

But, but, but: “It is naive to expect that mainstream media will just boycott Trump,” David Greenberg, a professor of history, journalism and media studies at Rutgers University, told The Hill. “And even if they could be pressured into doing so, I’m not sure that would be the right thing to do. You don’t want to boycott Trump but you don’t want to give him a platform disproportionate to the other candidates.”

Don’t forget: It was less than six years ago that Trump, at the height of his feud with CNN and its reporters, tweeted an altered video of himself body slamming “CNN” in a wrestling ring. It quickly became his most retweeted post at the time.

The network at the time condemned Trump’s tweet, calling it “juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office.”

💵 In other news

Cash App founder had cocaine and ‘Special K’ in his system when he was killed:

Cash App founder Bob Lee had multiple “party drugs” in his system when he was killed, according to a San Francisco coroner’s autopsy and toxicology report as reported by Nexstar’s KRON.

A forensic toxicologist for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed a toxicology test on Lee with blood samples. The test found cocaine; ketamine and norketamine, also known as “Special K”; alcohol; and Levocetirizine, an antihistamine, in his system. (The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

Marking World Press Freedom Day with a reminder — A WSJ reporter remains imprisoned in Russia:

It’s World Press Freedom Day, but Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich remains imprisoned in Russia afterfive weeks on espionage charges the U.S. says are false.

WSJ reporters and others have been tweeting to remind people of his plight with the hashtag #JournalismIsNotACrime.

⏱ On tap

The House is not in session today, but the Senate came in at 11. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

11:45 a.m.: President Biden and Vice President Harris met in the Oval Office for the Presidential Daily Briefing.

President Biden and Vice President Harris met in the Oval Office for the Presidential Daily Briefing. 12:45 p.m.: Biden and Harris will have a private lunch.

Biden and Harris will have a private lunch. 1 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

White House press secretary briefs reporters. 2:30 p.m.: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address the latest interest hike decision.

Federal Reserve Chair will address the latest interest hike decision. 2:30 p.m.: The Senate Intel Committee will have a closed-door meeting.

The Senate Intel Committee will have a closed-door meeting. 2:30 p.m.: The Senate Judiciary Committee will have a hearing on “competition in the digital advertising ecosystem.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will have a hearing on “competition in the digital advertising ecosystem.” 2:30 p.m.: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee meets to discuss “global information wars.”

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee meets to discuss “global information wars.” 6:30 p.m.: The White House hosts a dinner for Combatant Commanders.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

1 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. (Watch here)

White House press secretary briefs reporters. (Watch here) 2:30 p.m.: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address the latest interest hike decision. (Watch here via C-SPAN)

Federal Reserve Chair will address the latest interest hike decision. (Watch here via C-SPAN) 2:30 p.m.: The Senate Judiciary Committee will have a hearing on “competition in the digital advertising ecosystem.” (Watch here)

The Senate Judiciary Committee will have a hearing on “competition in the digital advertising ecosystem.” (Watch here) 2:30 p.m.: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee meets to discuss “global information wars.” (Watch here)

In lighter news

Today is Nationally Specially Abled Pet Day! I know first-hand that having a special needs pet takes a lot but is so rewarding. One of my girls passed the rainbow road in March after 18 years with me, while her sister is still my top assistant as I write to you. Cheers to all the pet parents with special needs babies. 💖

And because you made it this far, check out this pup that’s seriously an expert-level skimboarder.