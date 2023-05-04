The Hill’s 12:30 Report — More ethics raised over Clarence Thomas, GOP megadonor relationship

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

GOP megadonor paid boarding school tuition for child Clarence Thomas raised ‘as a son’ — report:

More ethics questions are emerging about lax reporting requirements for Supreme Court justices: This time the scrutiny is on payments made by a GOP megadonor for Justice Clarence Thomas‘s great-nephew to attend pricey boarding schools.

ProPublica, which previously reported on perks Thomas got from his friendship with Texas billionaire Harlan Crow, now reports that in addition to lavish vacations, Crow paid for the private school tuition of Thomas’s great-nephew, who the justice has said he raised “as a son.”

Thomas’s great-nephew, Mark Martin, attended both Hidden Lake Academy in Georgia and Crow’s alma mater Randolph-Macon Academy in Virginia. Tuition at Hidden Lake was more than $6,000 a month, according to the report.

More details here from The Hill.

IN DEFENSE:

Crow’s office said in a statement that he and his wife have supported many students by funding scholarships through the years.

“Tuition and other financial assistance is given directly to academic institutions, not to students or to their families,” Crow’s office said. “These scholarships and other contributions have always been paid solely from personal funds, sometimes held at and paid through the family business. It’s disappointing that those with partisan political interests would try to turn helping at-risk youth with tuition assistance into something nefarious or political.”

Supreme Court justices are required to disclose certain gifts made to them, their spouses or a dependent child. Mark Paoletta, a friend of both Thomas and Crow, defended the payments as not meeting the reporting requirement because Martin is actually Thomas’s great-nephew.

It's Thursday, May 4.

Breaking news

Proud Boys, including leader Enrique Tarrio, convicted of seditious conspiracy:

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other leaders of the far-right group have been convicted on seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The group stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Biden‘s election in 2020 over former President Trump.

The verdicts, handed down in D.C. on Thursday, are seen as major wins for the federal government on the rarely used charge.

Seditious conspiracy convictions can carry up to 20 years in prison. (The Hill)

In Congress

Democrats eye funding cuts in ongoing ethics feud with Supreme Court:

Continuing on the SCOTUS ethics theme: Democratic leaders in Congress are looking for ways to force the High Court to adopt stricter ethics standards – threatening the judiciary’s budget if justices won’t act on their own. Senate Democrats are weighing adding in language as they draft appropriations legislation.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), the chairman of the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees the court’s budget, says he is looking “at all the options.”

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports: “Democrats who favor using the court’s funding as leverage in the brewing ethics battle say they’re well within their rights to use the annual appropriations bills to compel action by the justices to adopt stricter ethics rules for themselves.

‘There are court decisions that say very clearly that in interbranch disputes it is completely appropriate and proper for the legislative branch to use the power of the purse to influence the other branches in doing what they ought to be doing,’ said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), the chairman of the Federal Courts Judiciary Subcommittee.”

🗣️ In the White House

White House — US wasn’t involved in alleged Russian drone strike:

The White House is pushing back on a new Russian accusation that the United States was behind an alleged drone attack this week that the Kremlin claims was meant to kill President Vladimir Putin.

“I can assure you the United States has had no role in it whatsoever,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told CNN. “We neither encouraged nor do we enable Ukraine to strike outside Ukraine’s borders.”

Kirby is also expected to join this afternoon’s White House press briefing.

Russia initially claimed that Ukraine was behind what it called a terrorist attack at the Kremlin, where Putin resides. Ukraine has also denied involvement.

Moscow updated its accusation on Thursday, claiming U.S. involvement without citing evidence.

“Attempts to disown this, both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters. “We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington.” (The Hill)

MEANWHILE:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Putin to face charges for Russia’s crimes in Ukraine.

“We all want to see a different Vladimir here in The Hague, the one who deserves to be sentenced for these criminal actions right here in the capital of the international law,” Zelensky said during an address at The Hague. “And I’m sure we will see that happen when we win, and we will win.” (The Hill)

Trump: ‘Very disrespectful’ that Biden won’t attend King Charles III coronation:

Former President Trump says President Biden’s decision to skip this weekend’s coronation of Britain’s King Charles III is “very disrespectful” and has suggested that it is “hard for him to do it physically.”

“Certainly, he should be here as our representative of our country,” Trump said in an interview with GB News. “I was very surprised, I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be here.”

The White House announced last month that first lady Jill Biden and a U.S. delegation will attend the event. (The Hill)

🎒 In other news

Michigan school district bans backpacks over safety concerns:

Schools in Flint, Mich., are banning students from carrying backpacks.

The district already had gone to clear backpacks, but leaders decided to expand the policy to a full ban over weapons concerns.

The Hill partner NewsNation reports the vote was unanimous on the seven-member school board.

Suspected Atlanta shooter faces murder charge after manhunt:

The suspect in Wednesday’s fatal shooting at an Atlanta medical building is now facing a murder charge.

Deion Patterson, 24, has also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Patterson allegedly opened fire ahead of an appointment, killing one person and injuring four others, before fleeing and setting off a manhunt that lasted several hours. (The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

Trouble in Trump world:

An ex-attorney to former President Trump who has voiced support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ahead of a likely 2024 run went scorched earth on advisers to her former boss Wednesday evening.

“I have MANY receipts,” Jenna Ellis cryptically tweeted with a thread of hits at the former president.

Cruz’s podcasting prompts criticism:

The Texas Senate race of 2024 is already heating up as Rep. Collin Allred (D-Texas) blasted incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R) for his podcast proclivities.

“Cruz is honestly busier being a podcaster which he does three times a week than actually being a senator. Texans deserve a better senator,” Allred said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.” Here is the video, which has racked up more than 71.5K views on Twitter.

⏱ On tap

The House is out today, and they Senate came in at 10 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are both in D.C., with Harris venturing to Richmond, Va., In the evening for an event promoting small businesses at Babylon Micro-Farms.

10 a.m.: The Senate Budget Committee began its hearing on the House GOP’s plan for the debt ceiling.

The Senate Budget Committee began its hearing on the House GOP’s plan for the debt ceiling. 11 a.m.: President Biden got his daily briefing.

got his daily briefing. 2 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

White House press secretary briefs reporters. 5 p.m.: Vice President Harris speaks at Babylon Micro-Farms in Virginia to promote small businesses.

Here’s the full committee schedule for today.

All times Eastern.

🍊 In lighter news

Today is National Orange Juice Day! Get your Vitamin C on with a nice tall glass of OJ.

Travel the world – without leaving DC – this weekend:

It’s almost Around the World Embassy Tour weekend! On Saturday, you can travel from Barbados to Zambia, with a ton of countries in between.

More than three dozen embassies will host events around the District highlighting their countries’ cultures.

The events are free, and registration isn’t required — but it could help plot out your journey.

Also: Be sure to check out the flower mart at the National Cathedral on Friday and Saturday for flora from different countries.

And because you made it this far, check out this video of some pups making a new friend.