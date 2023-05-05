The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Strong jobs report a boon amid economic concerns

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

Latest jobs report beats expectations as unemployment rate drops:

The U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April — far exceeding expectations of 180,000 new jobs, according to new Labor Department data out Friday.

The unemployment rate also remained historically low at 3.4 percent, and wage gains came in slightly better than expected — hitting 4.4 percent higher than a year earlier.

What it means: The jobs data puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high. Fed chairman Jerome Powell has said that he’s closely monitoring job and wage gains when waging the continued war against sky-high inflation and a possible recession.

The latest interest rate hike — which happened earlier this week — brought rates to a 16-year high after 10 increases in 14 months.

“Avoiding a recession is, in my view, more likely than having a recession,” Powell told reporters. “But I don’t rule that out either. It’s possible that we have a mild recession.”

WHAT IT MEANS FOR 2024:

Strong jobs data is great news for President Biden in his bid for reelection. Biden quickly touted the news on Twitter after the Labor release.

“That’s 12.7 million jobs since I took office, an unemployment rate that is the lowest since 1969, and the highest share of working age people in the workforce since 2008,” he wrote. “My plan to invest in America is working.”

The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom has more details.

It’s Friday and Cinco de Mayo! I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and pass along your White House gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In the judiciary

The stories just keep coming amid growing ethics scrutiny of the Supreme Court, particularly Justice Clarence Thomas’s financial relationship with a wealthy GOP megadonor, which has included lavish vacations and generous property deals.

The latest:

🔹 The stream of reports is raising concerns among lawmakers, The Hill’s Al Weaver and Zach Schonfeld report.

🔹 A conservative judicial activist reportedly urged that there be “no mention of Ginni” when he arranged payment to the Supreme Court Justice’s wife, Ginni Thomas. The Washington Post first reported the story.

BUT, BUT, BUT:

It’s not just Thomas anymore. The reports about Thomas have prompted deeper review of other justices and potential ethics concerns. Justices Sonya Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch did not recuse themselves from cases involving their book publisher.

In Congress

Sanders pushing for vote on $17 minimum wage plan:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is pushing hard for a vote on a bill to raise the national minimum wage to $17 an hour — a proposal Senate Democrats facing tough reelection races have opposed.

Sanders, who is popular with the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, warned Thursday there would be “political consequences” for lawmakers who oppose his effort.

“I don’t think there’s a state in the country where people do not believe we should raise the minimum wage,” Sanders told reporters this week. “I would hope that every member of Congress understands and there will be political consequences … if they don’t.”

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has more on Sanders’s push, as well as the difficult position it puts Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in heading into the 2024 election cycle.

NYT editorial board joins calls for Feinstein’s resignation:

The New York Times editorial board is the latest to call for the resignation of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) amid her monthslong absence from the Capitol as she recovers from shingles.

It’s unclear when Feinstein, 89, could return to the chamber. In the meantime, Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have been able to block President Biden‘s judicial nominations.

“If she cannot fulfill her obligations to the Senate and to her constituents, she should resign and turn over her responsibilities to an appointed successor,” the board wrote. “If she is unable to reach that decision on her own, [Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)], the majority leader, and other Democratic senators should make it clear to her and the public how important it is that she do so.”

The editorial comes after Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) have called for Feinstein to step aside. (The Hill)

🎖️ In the White House

Biden names Tanden as domestic policy chief:

President Biden on Friday announced Neera Tanden as his new domestic policy council chief.

Tanden, a longtime Democratic operative, has spent just over a year as a senior adviser and staff secretary in the White House, after her initial nomination to head up the Office of Management and Budget failed to win Senate approval.

The new role won’t require confirmation.

Tanden will replace Susan Rice, who is leaving the administration later this month. (The Hill)

Reports say Biden will tap Air Force general to lead Joint Chiefs of Staff:

President Biden is reportedly expected to tap Air Force chief Gen. Charles Q. Brown as his nominee to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Multiple media outlets, including The New York Times and Politico, reported the selection this week citing unnamed sources.

The Biden administration isn’t directly addressing the reports, instead noting no formal announcement has been made.

Brown would replace outgoing chairman Gen. Mark Milley, whose term expires at the end of September.

If officially nominated by Biden and approved by the Senate, Brown would be the second Black Joint Chiefs chairman, after the late Colin Powell. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Sununu to Trump: ‘You can’t wimp out now’:

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican who is expected to announce this summer whether he’ll seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, says it wouldn’t be fair for former President Trump in his third White House bid to skip presidential debates.

Trump, who launched his 2024 campaign last November, has suggested he might skip Republican primary debates.

“You cannot stand in front of America and say, ‘I’m a fighter, but I’m going to wimp out and not get on a debate stage and engage in the fight, engage in the … debate that has to happen on issues and what you’re about.’ … You can’t wimp out now,” Sununu told CBS News’s Robert Costa on “America Decides.” (The Hill)

✈️ In other news

Passenger who missed flight made bomb threat, forcing emergency action at LAX:

Authorities say a disgruntled man who had missed his flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles suggested his luggage that made it onto the aircraft may have a bomb inside, prompting a massive evacuation when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

The plane had to be directed to an isolated area while authorities investigated. Passengers and crew aboard the plane were evacuated and taken back to the terminal on shuttle buses.

All luggage was checked, and police determined there was no threat. (The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

A New Jersey pasta mystery (or miracle):

The New York Times set Twitter abuzz with a Thursday night tweet about a seemingly im-pasta-ble mystery: “Hundreds of pounds of pasta — ’15 wheelbarrow loads’ — were dumped in mounds along a creek in New Jersey — and no one knows why,” it read (complete with photos of the mounds of noodles!).

Dad jokes, puns and speculation about the Mario Bros.’ involvement ensued. Check the thread for a tasty sample. 🍝

Some good news about Twitter?:

It’s been pretty erratic over at Twitter since billionaire CEO Elon Musk took the helm.

But prolific Twitter user/journalist Yashar Ali suggests things may be improving. “I’ve seen some people say that the for you tab has gotten better in recent days and I agree,” he tweeted about the controversial optional timeline feature.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

11:45 a.m.: Biden and Vice President Harris began a meeting with the administration’s “Investing in America” cabinet.

Biden and began a meeting with the administration’s “Investing in America” cabinet. 10 p.m.: Biden’s one-on-one interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle airs. (Details)

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

11:45 a.m.: President Biden and Vice President Harris meet with the administration’s “Investing in America” cabinet. (Watch here)

and meet with the administration’s “Investing in America” cabinet. (Watch here) 1:30 p.m.: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and other former ambassadors take part in a U.S. Institute of Peace-hosted discussion on corruption in foreign governments. (Watch here)

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and other former ambassadors take part in a U.S. Institute of Peace-hosted discussion on corruption in foreign governments. (Watch here) 10 p.m.: Biden’s one-on-one interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle airs. (MSNBC)

🇲🇽 In lighter news

Today is Cinco de Mayo!

Did you know?: Members of Congress regularly urge Americans to celebrate with appropriate activities focused on its cultural significance.

A standard resolution introduced reads: “Cinco de Mayo symbolizes the right of a free people to self-determination, just as Benito Juarez, the president of Mexico during the Battle of Puebla, once said, ‘El respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz’, meaning ‘respect for the rights of others is peace.’”

So, it’s not just about tequila shots, tacos and margaritas, though there will be lots of themed parties at local bars and restaurants.

If you are looking for something a little more culturally focused, check out the Mexican Cultural Institute of the Embassy of Mexico, which is open to the public for free. (Insider tip: There will even be a special open house on Saturday as part of D.C.’s annual Around the World Embassy Tour.)

And don’t forget about the international floral display at the National Cathedral.

Beyond that: It’s shaping up to be an eventful weekend with the Kentucky Derby and King Charles III’s coronation both scheduled for Saturday. Not to mention more NBA playoff games.

If that’s not enough excitement to keep you busy: Former President Trump has until 5 p.m. Sunday to decide whether he will testify in a civil trial over writer E. Jean Carroll’s sexual battery and defamation allegations.

And because you made it this far, check out this video of a vivid and absolutely beautiful Mandarin duck. 🦆