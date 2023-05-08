The Hill’s 12:30 Report: We need to talk — Congress, White House edition

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

We need to talk – Congress, White House edition:

After a months-long stalemate over the debt ceiling, President Biden will finally meet with the “Big Four” this week to try to figure out where things go from here.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are set to meet with Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The federal government is teetering on the brink of a historic default that will send shockwaves through the global economy. Biden has so far resisted negotiations over the matter, instead urging Congress to do as it’s done in the past and vote to raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit.

But, but, but: Republicans, who have a narrow majority in the House, want something different this time around. They want budget cuts and “structural spending reform” to be tied to any debt ceiling votes, according to a letter signed by 43 GOP senators first reported by The Hill.

The scene: This is the first time that the “Big Four” will meet with the president under their new line-up and, notably, without former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as part of the bunch in two decades.

It's Monday, May 8. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

In Congress

Border war – Title 42’s end raises alarms:

Title 42, the Trump-era policy that has allowed the government to more quickly expel migrants from the southern border, is set to expire this week, and it’s setting the stage for the next immigration fight ahead of 2024.

Across the political spectrum, the relatively small policy change, which was implemented as a public health measure during the coronavirus pandemic, is being seen as a potential precursor for chaos along the border, as communities brace for a sudden influx of migrants.

While all sides are concerned about the impact, the divide among talking points is stark.

The Hill’s Rafael Bernal and Rebecca Beitsch report: “Texas Democratic Reps. Joaquín Castro and Greg Casar have called for $38 million in preemptive Federal Emergency Management Agency funding — to the theatrical, with former Vice President Mike Pence warning that ‘a storm is coming.'”

Additionally, federal officials fear that greedy smugglers and misinformation spread among migrants will send a message that the end of Title 42 means the United States border will be wide-open.

A coalition of more than 240 non-governmental organizations plans later today to make a plea to the Biden administration to avoid the use of detention to deal with post-Title 42 migrants.

“Detention places people in conditions known to cause mental and physical harm and endanger their lives,” wrote the groups, which include the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International and the National Immigrant Justice Center. “Detention is not a deterrent to migrants who have no choice but to flee dangerous or violent conditions in search of a better life.”

Nancy Mace on a GOP island, but with growing popularity:

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is somewhat of an anomaly among her GOP colleagues, and her national profile is quickly rising because of that.

She’s become one of the most vocal critics of her own party on core issues and has found herself at the center of key votes in the new Congress.

With often contrarian positions on the debt limit, abortion and guns, Mace has situated herself on the outside of many House GOP positions.

“I often joke that I live on an island back home, and I feel like I’m on an island — it’s very lonely,” Mace told The Hill in a brief interview on the steps of the Capitol. “I would say this experience in stepping out and not toeing the party line is a very — it’s a very lonely experience in the environment that we’re in today.”

✈️ In the White House

New airline rules expected for delays, cancelations:

The Biden administration is readying new regulations to address what consumers can expect during widespread flight delays and cancellations, after recent travel mishaps have wreaked havoc on passengers, even leaving thousands temporarily stranded.

President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will announce later this afternoon a new process to examine several requirements when airlines cancel or delay flights, a White House official told reporters.

Among the possible requirements would be compensation on top of refunds and other amenities to consumers, such as food or meal vouchers, overnight accommodations and hotel transportation.

The administration also is launching an enhanced dashboard on FlightRights.gov that outlines specific amenities that each airline provides.

🏃 2024

Senate GOP: *shrugs*:

Senate Republicans are reluctantly consolidating around former President Trump, concluding that Trump is likely to become the GOP’s nominee in 2024 despite his mounting legal issues.

Trump’s polling lead has continued to swell over his closest GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, even after the former president was indicted in Manhattan in March 30 over business dealings.

Trump’s also picked up several prominent endorsements in Congress, including the support of National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines (R-Mont.), in the weeks since.

Republican senators and GOP strategists tell The Hill that Daines’s endorsement is the latest sign that Trump is likely on the path to snagging the party’s presidential nomination.

“I just think that his nomination is inevitable. I really do. He’s going to be the nominee. I’d be stunned if he’s not,” said one Republican senator who requested anonymity to discuss the primary and hasn’t yet endorsed a candidate.

✨ In other news

California prepares for ‘Gold Rush 2.0’:

Californians are bracing for what experts are dubbing “Gold Rush 2.0,” after an unusually wet winter is sending water gushing down gold speckled hillsides.

“It’s one of those 100-years events,” Mark Dayton, a Sacramento Valley metal detector expert, told The Hill.

The Hill’s Sharon Udasin reports:

“Snowpack on the Golden State’s mountain peaks piled up to unprecedented heights. But as that snow gushes down the hillsides, the fast and furious flow is shuttling other materials along with it” a.k.a gold.

