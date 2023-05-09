The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Biden, ‘Big Four’ meet as debt cliff nears

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

Today’s the day – ‘Big Four’ to meet with Biden as default date looms:

After a stalemate that still feels miles away from being resolved, leaders are inching closer toward maybe — maybe! — coming to some sort of resolution on the debt ceiling. The “Big Four” — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — will head to the White House this afternoon to meet with President Biden.

What’s at stake: Without an agreement, the federal government could default on its debt for the first time in history, an event that likely would send tidal waves through the world economy.

But it’s just a matter of getting to an agreement. House Republicans already have passed legislation that would couple a debt ceiling increase with cuts to federal spending. Biden, meanwhile, has insisted that he wants a “clean” bill to raise the debt limit, with the option to come back to spending measures down the road.

In previewing the meeting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stood fast by Biden’s position.

“The president is going to be as clear as he’s been these last several months, as clear as I’ve been, as clear as other administration has been — members of the administration has been, which is: [Members of Congress] need to do their job,” she told reporters Monday. “They need to get this done on behalf of the American people and do their jobs.”

But she acknowledged the significance of the meeting.

“The fact that there’s a meeting in the Oval Office with the four leaders … I think is an important thing,” Jean-Pierre said. “I think that shows the American people how important it is. That shows that the president wants to bring them together to have this conversation.”

Keep in mind: McConnell has already stressed that the White House and GOP-controlled House can’t count on Senate Republicans to bail them out and help with a plan to move forward this time around.

“Until [Biden] and the Speaker of the House reach an agreement, we’ll be at a standoff,” McConnell told reporters last week. “We have divided government — the president and the speaker need to come together and solve the problem.”

Meanwhile: A new analysis from the Bipartisan Policy Center has concluded that the federal government is on track to hit the debt limit sometime in “early June to early August,” depending on tax collections in the coming weeks.

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Emily Brooks have the latest on where things stand heading into this afternoon’s meeting.

DEAL, PUNT, DEFAULT:

The Hill’s Mychael Schnell and Mike Lillis break down five possible outcomes from the debt ceiling fight.

FINANCIAL MARKETS BRACE FOR THE WORST:

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton and Tobias Burns examine the impact the debt ceiling standoff is having outside of the Beltway.

PRESIDENT’S NEXT MOVES:

Biden will hit the road on Wednesday to keep spreading his message against defaulting on the federal debt with an event at Westchester Community College in New York.

The president also will take part in a Democratic fundraiser while in New York before returning to the White House later in the evening.

It’s Tuesday, May 9. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and pass along your White House or 2024 campaign gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

Senate panel asks GOP megadonor for info on gifts to Thomas:

The Senate Judiciary Committee has asked GOP megadonor Harlan Crow to turn over a list of gifts and trips he has given to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas amid scrutiny over their tight friendship.

In letters sent to Crow and the holding companies that oversee his private jet, yacht and Adirondacks resort, senators requested the information be handed over by May 22.

“Recent investigative reporting has identified multiple instances in which you or entities you own or control have made payments, purchased real estate, or provided gifts, travel, or other items of value to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and members of his family,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Crow.

The request comes after a series of bombshell reports from nonprofit outlet ProPublica that found Thomas accepted luxury trips from Crow without fully disclosing them, among other questioned financial links.

Thomas has defended his decision not to disclose the trips, arguing because of his personal friendship with Crow, the lavish gifts fell under the court’s “personal hospitality” exception.

The Senate Finance Committee also has asked for a full accounting of gifts Crow gave to Thomas, questioning whether Crow fully complied with federal tax laws. (The Hill)

Connection found — Senate panel to hear broadband plan:

A bipartisan effort to expand rural internet access will get a Senate hearing this week — two years after the proposal was first introduced.

The Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act has support in both the House and Senate. It comes before the Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday.

“Anything that is effective in advancing the spread of broadband availability has broad support in the committee,” Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), a co-sponsor, told The Hill.

More from The Hill here.

Poll shows few confident in Congress on economy:

Fewer than 4 in 10 Americans in a new poll say they’re confident in the economic leadership of congressional leaders.

In the Gallup survey out this week, 34 percent of respondents said they feel a fair amount or a great deal of confidence in Democratic leaders in Congress to do or recommend the right thing on the economy, while 38 percent expressed the same for Republican leaders on Capitol Hill. (The Hill)

🎤 In the White House

Washington Post slams Biden’s lack of news conferences:

President Biden is a “news media evader” — so says the Washington Post editorial board.

In a blistering editorial under the headline “Biden no longer does press conferences. That’s not acceptable,” the paper’s op-ed panel writes that Biden “hasn’t dropped the microphone; he appears to have lost it.”

The board notes that Biden has not had a solo news conference so far in 2023 and has taken part in just two joint news conferences with visiting foreign leaders.

“Mr. Biden is turning into a news media evader, and it’s harmful to his presidency and the nation. In the past 100 years, only Presidents Richard M. Nixon and Ronald Reagan averaged fewer news conferences than Mr. Biden,” the board writes.

The White House, when pressed about Biden’s lack of news conferences, has often pointed to the president’s occasional tendency to answer questions informally from the media.

“Pick up the microphone, Mr. President. The media is not your enemy,” the editorial concludes. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Melania Trump backs husband’s bid to reclaim the White House:

If there were any questions, former first lady Melania Trump is setting the record straight: She fully supports her husband’s 2024 campaign and feels it would be “a privilege” to return to the White House.

“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” Melania Trump said in a new interview with Fox News Digital. “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”

Former President Trump currently has a commanding lead in GOP primary polls, despite the slate of newcomers that has emerged, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who have declared their candidacies. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are expected to be gearing up for campaigns. (The Hill)

🎒 In other news

After School Satan Clubs gaining steam:

After School Satan Clubs, primary school programs sponsored by The Satanic Temple, are popping up across the country, gaining steam and media attention after a series of free speech legal wins.

The Hill’s Lexi Lonas has more on the trend: “While the clubs are controversial, mostly for their name and association with the Satanic Temple, students are not actually getting proselytized or instructions in devil worship.”

Instead, organizers say they focus on providing a nonreligious after-school alternative focusing on science, crafts and games. Check out the full story.

🐥 Notable tweets

White House, FLOTUS give a nod to Teacher Appreciation Week:

The White House is marking Teacher Appreciation Week this week, and first lady Jill Biden, a teacher herself, provide a glimpse on Twitter of the display of gratitude.

“This Teacher Appreciation Week, those who visit the White House will be able to read heartfelt thank you notes to teachers from parents and students across the country,” Biden tweeted. “I hope my fellow teachers know they are loved and appreciated.”

Gun safety advocates, Uvalde families rejoice after bill advances:

Here’s the moment when a Texas state House committee advanced legislation that would raise the minimum age to purchase certain firearms, setting off a wave of cheers from families of Uvalde schoolchildren. (Via Sergio Martínez-Beltrán of NPR’s The Texas Newsroom)

Background: The legislation had languished in committee for months. It finally advanced after a deadly shooting in Allen, Texas, on May 6. Local media outlets report the legislation still faces an uphill climb on its path to final passage.

⏱ On tap

The House comes in at noon, and the Senate comes in at 3 p.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

10 a.m.: President Biden received the Presidential Daily Briefing.

received the Presidential Daily Briefing. 1 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

White House press secretary briefs reporters. 4 p.m.: Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at the White House to discuss the federal debt limit.

Biden meets with House Speaker (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader (R-Ky.) at the White House to discuss the federal debt limit. 4 p.m.: House Rules Committee takes up border security and unemployment fraud bills.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

1 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. (Watch here)

White House press secretary briefs reporters. (Watch here) 4 p.m.: House Rules Committee takes up border security and unemployment fraud bills. (Watch here)

🍇 In lighter news

Today is National Moscato Day! The sweet white wine typically is served as a dessert wine but has grown in recent years, particularly among a younger drinking audience.

And because you made it this far, enjoy this video of a couple of pups enjoying a windy day.