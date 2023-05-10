The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Debt ceiling stalemate continues after Biden, ‘Big Four’ meet

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

No deal — ‘Big Four’ meet with Biden, remain deadlocked:

President Biden got in the same room with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other leaders of Congress — dubbed the “Big Four” — to try to figure out a way to prevent a potentially catastrophic default of the federal debt this summer.

Ultimately, though, the needle really didn’t move and the clock keeps ticking.

Here are five key takeaways from the meeting.

ON THE ROAD:

Biden is heading to New York this afternoon to continue to spread his message about raising the debt limit separate from a larger discussion about federal spending.

McCarthy has spent much of this morning meeting with members of the House GOP Caucus to try to share the latest developments.

Officials have agreed to continue their discussions. But it’s notable that there was no joint news conference after the meeting — with the various players choosing instead to have their own debriefings with the press.

LAST RESORT:

Biden openly admitted after the meeting that he’s considering the extraordinary move of invoking the 14th Amendment to bypass Congress on the debt ceiling — something he’s expressed hesitancy on in the past.

It's Wednesday, May 10. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

🏃 2024

Trump’s big week — Live TV event, sex abuse lawsuit liability, positive polls:

It’s only Wednesday , but it’s already shaping up to be a big week for former President Trump.

He’ll take the stage tonight in what’s sure to be a must-see live televised event on CNN. The New Hampshire town hall comes a day after Trump was found liable in a civil trial over writer E. Jean Carroll’s sexual abuse and defamation claims.

Meanwhile, Trump leads all the polls of potential 2024 GOP contenders , and some show him with an edge in a hypothetical rematch with President Biden next year.

HELLO, OLD FRIEND:

The Hill’s Niall Stanage has five things to watch from Trump’s town hall with the network – and anchor – Trump’s frequently derided.

LAWSUIT:

Trump lashed out this morning against the judge and the jury in the Carroll case, writing on his Truth Social profile that they “should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for allowing such a travesty of Justice to take place.” (The Hill)

2024 OUTLOOK:

The Hill’s Hanna Trudo and Amie Parnes report that, even despite the verdict, some Democrats “are getting a sinking feeling when it comes to Donald Trump: They can see him winning again.” And recent polls could bolster their fears.

WHAT REPUBLICANS ARE SAYING:

Some Senate Republicans aren’t afraid to admit that they’re now left wondering what the verdict means for Trump’s 2024 bid and whether he can win now.

In Congress

Santos faces 13 felony criminal charges:

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced repeated calls for his resignation since taking office earlier this year after a number of fabrications were discovered on his resume, is officially facing federal charges. Santos, who turned himself in to federal custody on Wednesday, is expected to be indicted in court at 1 p.m.

The charges: Seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Background: Santos, 34, has been the target of multiple investigations after being exposed for numerous lies and exaggerations about his resume, biography and finances. He’s no longer on any House committees but has resisted calls for his resignation and announced his plans to seek reelection next year. (The Hill)

READ:

Here’s the full indictment.

📄 In the White House

Biden administration braces for Title 42 fallout:

The Biden administration is bracing for a surge of migrants on the southern border with the end of Title 42 on Thursday as the COVID-19 public health emergency expires.

The Trump-era policy has allowed immigration officials to more quickly expel asylum-seeking migrants attempting to cross the border.

Response efforts will focus on enforcement, deterrence and diplomacy. (The Hill)

Moving on … Preparing for a post-COVID emergency world:

The White House is signaling that it wants to close the book on the three-year COVID-19 public health emergency this week. When the declaration expires Thursday, several flexibilities and administrative powers adopted for the pandemic will go away.

“The end of the public health emergency marks a transition, not an end to COVID,” Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, told The Hill in an exclusive interview. “It’s a transition, and it’s a transition to a period of time where we can manage this virus in a way that’s not disruptive.”

Keep in mind: Hundreds of people in the U.S. are still dying every day from COVID-19, and more are being hospitalized. Officials also worry that the situation is precarious and could backslide in the fall or with the emergence of new variants. Bottom line: The virus isn’t disappearing.

Leadership lookahead: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky is stepping down next month. The National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House pandemic response office also will be in need of new leaders.

More from The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel and Brett Samuels on officials’ reflections on the pandemic and what’s next.

💰 Economy

Inflation slowed in April to lowest rate since 2021:

Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in April to hit an annual increase of 4.9 percent, according to the latest inflation data from the Labor Department. That’s the lowest annual inflation rate since April 2021.

The consumer price index, which measures money spent on everything from rent to fuel, showed inflation up slightly in April, as expected, but still slowing.

Economists had projected annual inflation to hold steady at 5 percent.

The Hill’s Tobias Burns has the breakdown on the latest figures and what to expect next.

🐥 Notable tweets

The Mall – back in the day:

Before there were drones, photographers had to resort to a bit more creative measures 150 years ago to get aerial views of the National Mall and show a new perspective.

The official Twitter account of the History, Art & Archives of the U.S. House of Representatives (@USHouseHistory) this week re – upped this post exploring images taken from “hot-air balloons, airplanes, kites, blimps and tall buildings.”

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate were in session at 10 a.m. President Biden is traveling to New York today , and Vice President Harris is in D.C.

12:45 p.m.: Biden arrives in White Plains, N.Y.

Biden arrives in White Plains, N.Y. 1 p.m.: The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee holds a hearing on the cost of insulin.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee holds a hearing on the cost of insulin. 1:30 p.m.: Biden discusses his ongoing standoff with House Republicans over raising the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College.

Biden discusses his ongoing standoff with House Republicans over raising the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College. 2 p.m.: The House Financial Services Committee holds a hearing on the federal response to recent bank failures.

The House Financial Services Committee holds a hearing on the federal response to recent bank failures. 2:45 p.m.: Senate Rules and Administration Committee holds an oversight hearing on the Library of Congress.

Senate Rules and Administration Committee holds an oversight hearing on the Library of Congress. 5:15 p.m.: Biden appears at a private campaign reception in New York City.

Biden appears at a private campaign reception in New York City. 7 p.m.: Biden participates in a second campaign reception.

Biden participates in a second campaign reception. 8 p.m.: CNN hosts a live town hall with former President Trump in New Hampshire.

CNN hosts a live town hall with former in New Hampshire. 9 p.m.: Biden departs New York en route to Joint Base Andrews.

Biden departs New York en route to Joint Base Andrews. 10:20 p.m.: Biden arrives back at the White House.

Biden arrives back at the White House. TBA: Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to New York.

Today’s full committee schedule.

All times Eastern.

