The Hill’s 12:30 Report — CNN faces the music after chaotic Trump town hall

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

The Trump CNN town hall hangover:

Former President Trump got a unique opportunity to have a full prime-time “town hall” on CNN on his precarious path to the 2024 GOP nomination. He’s a frontrunner but not a ~given~, as several Republicans are mounting campaigns (even quietly) against the 76-year-old who lost to President Biden in 2020.

But CNN granted the former president with what became a free-for-all town hall event in New Hampshire Wednesday night. The Hill’s Brett Samuels breaks down Trump’s return to CNN here.

Here are the toplines from The Hill:

It’s Thursday, May 11. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and pass along your White House or 2024 campaign gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

No debt ceiling deal yet, but Yellen has ideas for Congress moving forward:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, staring down a U.S. default if Congress does not reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling in the coming weeks, says lawmakers should find a way to avoid similar showdowns in the future.

“Personally, I think we should find a different system for deciding on fiscal policy,” Yellen said at a G7 meeting in Japan.

Among ideas she floated: Congress could do away with the debt ceiling entirely or give the president the authority lift the debt ceiling, with lawmakers having veto authority. (The Hill)

RELATED: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing pressure to stick with the House GOP leadership in its fight with the White House over the debt ceiling. (The Hill)

Kildee cancer free after surgery:

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) says his cancer is gone after undergoing surgery last month.

“I had a successful surgery to remove the cancer. The good news is—it’s gone. And I won’t need any further treatment, just continued monitoring over the next several years,” he said in a statement updating his health this week. “Particularly grateful that we caught the cancer so early and I was able to have it taken out.”

Kildee had been diagnosed in March with squamous cell carcinoma. (The Hill)

‘It’s a witch hunt’ — 5 things to know about Santos’s charges:

More details are emerging about the criminal charges that freshman Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is facing.

The allegations center on three alleged schemes related to misleading campaign donors, fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits and lying on financial disclosures.

The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld and Mychael Schnell break down the five key things to know about the indictment.

📡 In other news

Disney+, Hulu streaming bundle in the works:

Disney’s planning to offer a new bundle system by the end of the year for viewers who are tired of having so many streaming apps, the company’s CEO said this week.

Disney is home to three separate streaming services – Disney+ for original movies and shows; Hulu for originals and next-day network TV show episodes; and ESPN+ for sports.

The expected “one-app experience” will combine Hulu content with Disney+, CEO Bob Iger said during a company earnings call this week.

All three streaming services will still be available as stand-alone services under current plans, but prices could increase. (The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

What is … ?:

Capitol politics nerds basically got a freebie on “Jeopardy!” this week, but the answer was especially obvious to Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), who tweeted out a photo of the answer seeking her home state.

Pro-slavery Calhoun back in the Senate hallway:

The portrait of Vice President Calhoun, who was a notoriously brutal supporter of slavery, is back up in the Capitol outside the Senate chamber. Bloomberg reporter Steve Dennis shared this photo.

⏱ On tap

The House came in at 10 a.m., and the Senate came in at 11 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

12:30 p.m.: Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and others will hold a press conference on the GOP-backed “Secure the Border Act.”

Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. (D-Calif.), House Minority Whip (D-Mass.), the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and others will hold a press conference on the GOP-backed “Secure the Border Act.” 1 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters, along with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas .

White House press secretary briefs reporters, along with Homeland Security Secretary . 2 p.m.: House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on the infant formula shortage.

House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on the infant formula shortage. 3 p.m.: Rep. Joseph Neguse (D-Colo.) and others hold a press conference to promote legislation that would ban stock trading by members of Congress.

Rep. (D-Colo.) and others hold a press conference to promote legislation that would ban stock trading by members of Congress. 4 p.m.: Biden delivers remarks on conservation efforts.

Full committee schedule here.

All times Eastern.

🍴 In lighter (or heavier) news

Today is National Eat What You Want Day! It’s a perfect excuse to ignore the diet without regrets.Indulge! On my ideal unapologetic menu:🍔🍟🍕🥡🌮🍨

And because you made it this far, check out this video of a friendly red panda embracing its own version of “Eat What You Want Day” with some snacks.