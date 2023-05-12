The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Debt ceiling standoff threatens Senate recess

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

Senate recess at risk if debt ceiling isn’t resolved:

Senators are at risk of losing their cherished Memorial Day recess if officials don’t resolve their issues over raising the federal debt limit. And, so far, there have been no signs of thawing as House Republican leaders and President Biden dig into their opposing positions on how to handle the federal government’s debt before a potentially catastrophic default this summer.

The Hill’s Al Weaver has more on the outlook and what lawmakers are saying.

“I’m not making any solid plans until the debt ceiling is taken care of,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill. “I’m not planning to be here, but I’m not planning on leaving. I’ve been in the Senate long enough, I can say that and it makes sense.”

Biden and congressional leaders were originally planning to meet today to continue talks started earlier this week, but they ultimately decided to postpone the next sit-down until early next week.

THE CLOCK IS TICKING:

The House and Senate are slated to be in session concurrently for only four days — next Monday through Thursday — between now and June 1.

Meanwhile, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) is calling for members of Congress to go without pay until they resolve the debt limit crisis.

“If the American people and the American economy are suffering as a result of congressional inaction, then Members of Congress should not be rewarded with their pay,” she wrote in a letter to the House’s chief administrative officer, Catherine Szpindor, on Friday.

It's Friday, May 12. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

👨‍⚖️ In the White House

Federal judge blocks Biden plan to release migrants on ‘parole’:

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s plan to release some migrants into the U.S. on “parole.”

The Trump-era Title 42 policy that made it easier to expel migrants during the coronavirus pandemic expired at midnight Thursday. The end of Title 42 is widely expected to result in a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, a nominee of former President Trump, granted Florida’s request for a temporary restraining order on the parole plan. (The Hill)

DOJ wants to block Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit:

The Department of Justice plans to ask a federal appeals court to block former President Trump’s deposition in a lawsuit brought by two former FBI employees who claim they were unfairly targeted for their work investigating the former president.

According to a new court filing, the federal government will seek a rare writ of mandamus — an order from a court to an inferior government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion — on the issue. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Trump town hall sows frustration with CNN:

CNN’s town hall with former President Trump was a ratings boon this week, but it’s also become a major point of frustration, even among the cable network’s own talent.

The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo looks at the political and media fallout from Trump’s controversial appearance.

Choice quote: “It was a total debacle and I’ve never been more ashamed to work at CNN,” one prominent on-air talent at the network told The Hill. “I don’t think anybody came out looking good.”

CNN has defended the town hall, touting the work of moderator Kaitlin Collins as a “world-class journalist” for her efforts. The network has spent the past year trying to win over conservative viewers and other critics to drive up ratings.

Mastrangelo reports that network CEO Chris Licht acknowledged the criticism the network has faced during the network’s morning editorial call Thursday, saying covering Trump can be “tricky and messy.” (The Hill)

😱 In other news

Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ a new problem on LA streets:

A flesh-eating “zombie drug” called xylazine has been flooding the streets of Los Angeles and has gruesome effects when mixed with opioids.

KTLA reports that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials have launched a new program to track the proliferation of the substance, which is a sedative that veterinarians use to anesthetize animals but has recently become linked to fentanyl and other illicit opioids.

One known side effect of xylazine is rotting skin. (The Hill)

California man admits to deliberately crashing plane for YouTube views:

A 2021 video uploaded to YouTube with the title “I Crashed My Airplane” amassed hundreds of thousands of views, but now the former pilot responsible faces 20 years in federal prison for the stunt.

Trevor Jacob documented the dramatic moments when his small plane crashed into a California hillside after he jumped from the cockpit and parachuted to safety.

Prosecutors allege that Jacob lied to federal authorities when he told them the plane had lost power and he could not identify a safe place to land without crashing. (The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

Caught on film – Roosevelt visits San Francisco 120 years ago:

The Library of Congress shared a throwback to President Teddy Roosevelt‘s visit to San Francisco 120 years ago. Highlights from his trip were recorded and can still be viewed on the library’s website.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out until Monday. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

10 a.m.: President Biden received the Presidential Daily Briefing.

received the Presidential Daily Briefing. 1 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

White House press secretary briefs reporters. 2 p.m.: Biden holds a bilateral meeting with President Pedro Sanchez of the Government of Spain.

All times Eastern.

On the weekend radar: Biden will deliver the commencement speech at Howard University; former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have events in Iowa.

🥜 In lighter news

Today is National Nutty Fudge Day!Sate your sweet tooth by picking some up from one of the numerous confectionery stores throughout D.C. or trying your hand at making your own.

And because you made it this far, check out this video of a pup that is obviously on the way to a very important meeting.