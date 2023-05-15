The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Let’s talk debt: Biden, McCarthy to resume meetings

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Biden, McCarthy talks continue on debt limit as clock ticks:

There’s still no deal on the debt ceiling ahead of what would be a historic and likely catastrophic default on the federal government. BUT… talks are still happening. President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday to continue negotiations.

The House GOP majority wants the debt limit to be tied to cuts in federal spending. Biden and other Democrats want a “clean” debt ceiling increase that isn’t linked to other policies.

The meeting comes after a Friday gathering was postponed. Biden last met with the “Big Four” – — McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) – — last Tuesday.

Officials have estimated that the federal government will run out of money next month if the debt ceiling isn’t lifted. (The Hill)

“[President] Biden ultimately has an obligation — and an interest — to be the adult in the room and strike a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), even if it means backing away from Democrats’ initial objection to conditioning raising the country’s borrowing limit on spending cuts,” writes Douglas E. Schoen, an adviser to former President Clinton and to the 2020 presidential campaign of Michael Bloomberg.

It's Monday, May 15.

In Congress

Crenshaw to take on new title — Dad:

It’s a girl! Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas)has announced that his wife, Tara, is expecting their first baby this summer.

In a Twitter post, the 39-year-old lawmaker shared a Mother’s Day message that their daughter will be named Suzy after his mother, Susan, who died of breast cancer when the congressman was just 10 years old. (The Hill)

🛎️ Trump world

Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute:

The Supreme Court will hear a case on whether Democratic lawmakers should be able to obtain documents related to the former Trump hotel in D.C.

Several lawmakers who filed the lawsuit have since left Congress or died, and Democrats obtained many of the requested materials through other means, but nevertheless, the court has opted to take up the case.

Democrats have accused former President Trump of hiding a debt during the initial bidding process for the hotel, which was in a building owned by the federal government. They have also raised concerns about how Trump managed potential conflicts of interest while operating the hotel as he was president. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

GOP concerned about Trump’s issues with the women’s vote:

Former President Trump is the leading candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, but some Republicans are worried that he faces a huge hurdle when it comes to courting suburban women.

The issue came into focus during a rowdy CNN town hall last week. At one point , Trump dismissed moderator Kaitlan Collins a “nasty person.”

He also mocked a woman who successfully sued him over an alleged sexual assault and defamation, and he dodged questions on abortion.

At Wednesday’s town hall, he drew laughs and applause from the Trump-friendly audience.

The Hill’s Julia Manchester has the story.

How Florida became a conservative bastion: Check out the first in a five-part series from The Hill: “How Florida got so conservative.”

Trump slams DeSantis — ‘Not a winner’:

Former President Trump is pushing back on his GOP rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s remarks urging the GOP to reject a “culture of losing” ahead of 2024. “Ron is not a winner,” Trump said, again setting himself apart from his former ally.

“First of all, I’m not at all caught up in the past. And second of all, I’m doing much better against [President] Biden than he is in the polls, and I’m doing much better against him,” Trump said in an interview with The Messenger – — a news outlet that launched Monday. “I mean, I’m beating [DeSantis] by 40 points in some polls, so he can talk about what he wants. And third of all, I did very well in the midterms.” (The Hill)

🐠 In other news

Florida professor sets record for living underwater:

A college professor has set a new record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization, spending more than two months submerged off the Florida Keys.

The Associated Press reports that Joseph Dituri spent his 74th day staying in Jules’ Undersea Lodge at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo this weekend.

Two Tennessee professors had set the previous record at 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes at the same location in 2014. (AP via The Hill)

Dog days: World’s oldest pup feted for 31st birthday:

The world’s oldest dog celebrated his 31st birthday over the weekend.

A party was held in honor of Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, Saturday at his home in the rural Portuguese village of Conqueiros.

About 100 guests turned out for the event. The Associated Press reports that a dance troupe performed with Bobi participating in one of their routines. (AP via The Hill)

