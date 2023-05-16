The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Tick tock — Debt ceiling clock winds down

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

Biden, legislative leaders back at the negotiating table on debt talks:

President Biden is meeting with the “Big Four” again today as lawmakers try to resolve the debt ceiling issue ahead of a potentially catastrophic federal debt default.

The Hill has five things to know ahead of this afternoon’s confab at the White House.

“I think we’ve got to have a deal done by this weekend to be able to have a timeline to be able to pass it,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said this week.

Read more on the latest in their negotiations here.

MORE:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of possible catastrophic default: ‘Time is running out’

It’s Tuesday, May 16. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and send me your best White House or 2024 campaign gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

Rural clean energy to get $11B Inflation Reduction Act boost:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has outlined nearly $11 billion in funds expected to boost clean energy in rural America as part of the Democrat-led Inflation Reduction Act.

Most of the funds will go toward rural electric cooperatives — nonprofit companies that deliver electricity to communities — to support the purchase of renewable energy, carbon capture or other zero-emission systems. In total, $9.7 billion will be distributed as loans, grants and loan modifications. (The Hill)

👰 In the White House

Obama marriage advice? Don’t be president:

Former President Obama says the end of his presidency helped give his marriage a boost.

Former first lady Michelle Obama has previously revealed she “couldn’t stand” her husband for roughly “10 years.” “CBS Mornings” cohost Nate Burleson asked the 44th president about it in an interview Tuesday.

“Let me just say this: It sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her,” the former president said. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

How the pandemic turned Florida red:

Check out the second in a five-part series on Florida politics from The Hill. 🐊

This part: Florida’s coronavirus pandemic policies accelerated the state’s shift to conservatism by emboldening Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and turning the state into a popular vacation destination for people who wanted out of lockdowns and other health restrictions.

🏘️ In other news

Americans’ views of housing market hit a new low:

Views of the housing market in the U.S. have hit an all-time low, with more than three-quarters of people polled saying it’s a bad time to buy a home.

Gallup’s annual Economy and Personal Finance poll found that just 21 percent of American adults think it’s a good time to buy a home — marking only the second time since the poll’s nearly four decades that fewer than half of survey respondents felt it is a good time to buy.

🐥 Notable tweets

🚨 Lawmakers honor Police Week 🚨:

It is National Police Week, and several lawmakers are getting their mentions in. Here’s Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) wishing the law enforcement community well with several photos.

Torres takes on Trump allies in searing tweet:

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) didn’t mince words when it came to dressing down his colleagues from across the aisle this week. Torres took aim at Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.) and George Santos (N.Y.), as well as former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former President Trump in a blistering tweet. (Watch it here, and feel the burn.)

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate convened at 10 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris have events in D.C today.

9:30 a.m.: President Biden received the Presidential Daily Briefing.

received the Presidential Daily Briefing. 1:45 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

White House press secretary briefs reporters. 3 p.m.: Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in the Oval Office.

Biden meets with House Speaker (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader (D-N.Y.) in the Oval Office. 4:30 p.m.: Biden, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff willdeliver remarks at a Jewish American Heritage Month celebration at the White House. Vice President Harris will attend.

View the full schedule of today’s committee hearings.

All times Eastern.

🍖 In lighter news

Today is National Barbecue Day!There are plenty of places to enjoy barbecued and smoked meats around the District. You can also try your hand at making your own.