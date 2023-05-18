The 12:30 Report — Dems warn Biden against debt deal with McCarthy

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

No deal — Dems warn against brokering debt ceiling agreement with McCarthy:

Democratic lawmakers are increasingly sounding alarms about the type of deal Republicans are demanding to resolve the looming debt ceiling crisis.

Some Democratic senators, who were caught off guard by President Biden’s apparent willingness to try to hash out an agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), are warning the Biden administration not to agree to anything that would hurt low-income families or undermine efforts to fight climate change.

“From my perspective, I’m sharing my deep concerns with the people at the table,” said Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) of her outreach to Biden and “his team” about the House Republican proposal to cut spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by adding new work requirements, which McCarthy has identified as a priority.

Billions of dollars in nondefense domestic spending could be at risk, which has prompted more members to urge Biden to raise the debt limit on his own authority without Republican approval.

A group of Democratic senators — including Tina Smith (Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Ed Markey (Mass.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — penned a letter to the White House this week urging Biden to prepare to sidestep McCarthy if no agreeable deal can be reached.

Meanwhile, McCarthy has expressed new optimism in talks as the Biden administration has come to the table on the GOP’s push for budget cuts.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has the latest on where talks stand and why Democrats are voicing concerns.

RIPPLES:

The Hill’s Joseph Choi explored what a default could mean for Medicaid and other federal programs.

DROP DEAD?:

Former Trump White House aide and ex-Congressman Mick Mulvaney (R-S.C.) doesn’t believe the Biden administration’s warnings of June 1 as a drop-dead date to raise the debt ceiling, he said in an interview with NewsNation’s “The Hill” this week. (The Hill)

It's Thursday, May 18. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

In Congress

Greene pursues Biden impeachment over border policies:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) plans to file articles of impeachment against President Biden over what she calls national security issues and the handling of nation’s southern border.

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch, that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Greene said in a news conference.

Greene, an ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and twice-impeached former President Trump, accused Biden of neglecting his presidential duties through his immigration policies. (The Hill)

🗾 In the White House

Biden, Kishida tout US, Japan cooperation in meeting ahead of G-7:

President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishda expressed their commitment to working together during a meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, ahead of the Group of Seven summit with other world leaders this week.

“The bottom line, Mr. Prime Minister, is that when our countries stand together, we stand stronger. And I believe the whole world is safer when we do,” Biden said.

Kishida concurred: “We very much welcome that the cooperation has evolved by leaps and bounds.”

Biden is in Japan for a trip that he’ll be cutting short as Congress continues to negotiate a deal on raising the debt ceiling.

The Hill has more on Biden’s first day in Japan and what he has planned before he heads back to the U.S.

🏃 2024

DeSantis expected to officially launch presidential campaign next week:

After months of stoking speculation and courting support, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is reportedly ready to make his 2024 presidential campaign official next week.

Multiple outlets are reporting that DeSantis, who is shaping up to be former President Trump’s top rival for the GOP nomination, will likely file the paperwork for his candidacy in one week, with a launch event to take place in his hometown of Dunedin, Fla., after Memorial Day. (The Hill)

RELATED GOP 2024:

The Republican presidential field is shaping up to be one of the most diverse in the party’s history. (The Hill)

Biden-Harris campaign plots 2024 ‘road to victory’:

President Biden’s campaign team has is outlining a plan to win reelection next year, with goals of expanding the map of battleground states by building on 2020 and 2022 election wins and courting more media opportunities.

The roadmap also includes an issues-focused approach and running as a united front, according to a memo obtained by The Hill. Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez sent the memo, titled “The Road to Victory in 2024,” to interested parties this morning.

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano has more on the details in the plan.

📈 In other news

Poll: Concern over gun violence on the rise:

The number of Americans who say they believe that access to firearms is the nation’s leading public health threat has overtaken the opioid crisis, according to a new poll, after a string of recent deadly mass shootings.

The Axios-Ipsos poll found 26 percent of respondents view access to guns as the top public health threat, followed by opioids and fentanyl, which 25 percent of people said is the leading threat. (The Hill)

Home sales continued to slide in April

Home sales fell again last month — largely fallout from inventory constraints and mortgage rate hikes, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

Existing home sales — completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — tumbled 3.4 percent from March. (The Hill)

