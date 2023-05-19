The Hill’s 12:30 Report — More developments in the US involvement in Ukraine

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Biden says US will help Ukraine with F-16s, other aircraft:

President Biden has told G-7 leaders during his trip to Japan that the U.S. will back an allied effort to train Ukrainian pilots on some aircraft, including F-16s, according to a CNN first report Friday morning.

The monthslong training probably won’t happen in the U.S. — instead taking place in Europe. But U.S. personnel may take part in the effort, according to CNN’s sources.

It was already reported overnight that the Biden administration had signaled to European allies that the F-16 fighter jets would be sent to Ukraine.

ZELESNKY TO VISIT G-7:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be making an appearance at the G-7 summit this weekend.

Why it matters: Ukraine is still trying to gain support in its ongoing war with Russia. Zelensky earlier this week met with several Arab leaders to try to win their support.

It also comes as President Biden is expected to tout the U.S. support for the Ukraine effort and urge its allies.

In Congress

Impeachment: Does it even matter? What does?:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene is setting off to impeach many members of the Biden administration, including President Biden.

Why it matters: Greene, a far-right and controversial lawmaker, has positioned herself as a major ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), helping him get elected to the position third in line to the presidency after the GOP took control of the chamber this year.

Why it doesn’t matter: Even IF the House took up and voted in favor of Greene’s proposal, the Senate is still controlled by Democrats, so there is no chance Biden will be convicted (just as Trump wasn’t convicted on either of his indictment charges under a GOP-controlled Senate) or removed from office. It could be seen as a stain on Biden’s legacy, but Greene’s controversial background might possibly taint the designation.

Boiling it down: This could just be political theater as the federal government faces major issues like the debt ceiling, ethics questions and the 2024 presidential election.

🌎 In the White House

Debt ceiling impasse alters Quad’s Australia plans:

President Biden is holding a side meeting with leaders of the Quad alliance — Japan, India and Australia — while in Japan for the G-7 summit because he’s heading back to the U.S. early amid the debt ceiling fight.

The Quad leaders were originally going to meet next week in Australia, but that confab was postponed while Biden deals with negotiations with House Republicans over the federal debt.

With all four leaders in Japan for the G-7, the Quad decided to hold a quick meeting there this weekend.

“Along with sharing strategic assessments, the leaders will welcome new forms of Quad cooperation on secure digital technology, submarine cables, infrastructure capacity building, and maritime domain awareness,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, adding that Biden “looks forward to rescheduling his trip” to Australia.” (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Post-Trump Republicans increasingly desperate to shake up 2024 race:

Former President Trump is the odds-on favorite for the GOP’s 2024 nomination, but more and more Republicans are calling out the 2020 dud as possibly not their best hope for beating President Biden next year.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports that Republican senators who don’t want Trump to be the GOP nominee are wanting to shake up the race.

Several Republican senators even viewed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his presidential run next week, as the best hope for the GOP. DeSantis won a resounding reelection victory in 2022, and Republican candidates won every Florida statewide race with him atop the ticket.

But, but, but... Some GOP strategists are still questioning DeSantis as he’s lost ground to Trump in the polls, with the former president’s onslaught of attacks and DeSantis’ own awkward forays into the broader public.

It’s even urged other Republicans to dip their toes into the race. Republican senators tell The Hill they are stepping back and reevaluating the presidential primary field.

“It’s way early. It’s way early, and I’m not going to let the media define who our frontrunners are,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said.

Looking for new blood: Sen. Mike Rounds (S.D.) this week became the first Republican senator to endorse a candidate other than Trump — and it wasn’t DeSantis.

He’s backing South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R), who formally filed a bid to run on Friday.

DeSantis typically comes in second to Trump and easily outpaces the rest of the field in most polls.

“I think we all recognize that we have to have a consensus candidate if we’re going to win,” Rounds said.

Read more from The Hill here.

📻 In other news

Lawmakers: ‘I want my AM radio…’ 🎶 :

If you buy a new car in a couple of years, you might not automatically get AM radio — the feed that’s universally known has loyal talk radio listeners and can be vital in political and emergency situations. But now some members of Congress are looking at ways to force companies to offer AM radio as a standard feature.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) says eight of the 20 companies he recently asked confirmed plans to leave AM out of future electric vehicles.

“Automakers may not understand the importance of AM radio, but its benefits are obvious to the 47 million Americans who tune in every week,” Markey said.

The Hill’s partners at NEXSTAR report on the issue.

