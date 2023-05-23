The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Debt ceiling talks continue as default looms

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

Deal or no deal? House Republicans and White House still in standoff despite looming deadline:

There’s still no deal on raising the debt ceiling but talks appear to be growing more optimistic and maybe even productive.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) needed a historic 15 votes before he won the top leadership post over the GOP majority, but he’s still on an uphill climb as the federal government teeters on the brink of what could be a catastrophic debt default.

McCarthy finds himself sitting precariously and does not want to give too much to Democrats.

But The Hill’s Mike Lillis reports that it may not be that complicated.

McCarthy left a Monday meeting with President Biden in an upbeat mood, saying the latest conversation was “productive,” but that the two sides still had not reached an agreement.

After that, top negotiators from both sides continued their work into the night on Capitol Hill.

“As McCarthy and President Biden race to find common ground on extending the government’s borrowing authority, the Speaker has defied the doubts that came with his arduous path to the gavel, building up trust among his conservative naysayers and creating what appears to be a comfortable space to battle Biden over the terms of the debt ceiling hike,” Lillis writes.

Catch up on the debt ceiling fight here from The Hill.

THE OUTLOOK:

The United States could default on its debt sometime between June 2-13 if lawmakers don’t reach an agreement in the coming days, according to a new analysis.

The Bipartisan Policy Center projects the so-called X-Date — when the Treasury Department will run out of cash keeping the federal government afloat as talks remain at an impasse — is at an “an elevated risk” of default in early June. (The Hill)

HOW THE GOP’S PREPARING:

House Republicans have postponed plans for work on the upcoming year’s budget as they make time for the budget ceiling fight. (The Hill)

FROM THE OTHER SIDE OF THE AISLE:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) says he’s open to the idea of freezing spending if that’s a make-or-break issue in the debt ceiling fight, but he risks making liberals mad over the concession. (The Hill)

RELATED:

A lesser-known piece of the debt ceiling puzzle would affect health insurance for an estimated 600,000 Americans. (The Hill)

It’s Tuesday, May 23. I’m Elizabeth Crisp filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and pass along your White House or 2024 campaign gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

Overnight news:

Arrest made after truck rams barricade near White House:

The driver of a moving truck faces multiple charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president or vice president, after crashing into a wall near the White House late Monday night.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that uniformed officers detained the driver after the box truck collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square.

The driver, who was reportedly carrying a Nazi flag and duct tape, has been identified as Missouri resident Sai Varshith Kandula, 19. No potential motive or specific target has been disclosed.

Several passersby in the area witnessed the crash, saying the driver hit the barrier, then backed up and rammed it again. (More from The Hill)

💻 In the White House

Biden administration IDs social media as a threat to youth:

Biden-appointed Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has issued an advisory to raise the alarm about the impact social media use has on the mental health of young people.

“I’m issuing this advisory because we’re in the middle of a youth mental health crisis and I’m concerned that social media is contributing to the harms that kids are experiencing,” Murthy told The Hill.

He specifically pointed to the possibility of a link between time spent on social media and depression and anxiety.

Murthy recommends that parents and caretakers come up with family media plans that outline expectations regarding social media use, create tech-free zones and work with other parents to set social media boundaries. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Haley turns to retail politics in GOP presidential run:

The field for the GOP presidential nomination is growing by the day, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is already on the scene, sticking to her own message and making her case while traveling Iowa.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage has the story on Haley’s big bet — from the role Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” plays to how the former U.N. ambassador sticks to her commitment to shaking every hand down the line.

Survey shows Trump Organization brand reputation still in the dumps:

The Trump Organization, the company led by former President Trump and his family, has finished last in national survey of brand reputations for the second year in a row.

The annual Axios Harris poll asks respondents about their views of the 100 most visible companies in the country. Trump is, of course, seeking a second term in office after losing to President Biden in the 2020 race.

The Trump Organization scored a 52.9 out of 100, making it the only company to get a “very poor” score in the rankings. Companies FTX, Fox Corporation, Twitter and Facebook received the next lowest scores. (The Hill)

🏈 In other news

Where’s the Super Bowl? NFL announces upcoming sites:

The next Super Bowl — and even the regular NFL season — is still months away, but league officials are giving a heads up that San Francisco, Las Vegas and New Orleans are next up on their list of locations.

Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, will host Super Bowl LX, league officials confirmed this week — the second Super Bowl held in the stadium. It hosted Super Bowl 50, where the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers.

The next two Super Bowls will be hosted in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. (KRON/WFRV via The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

Hickenlooper celebrates Nuggets’ win:

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) was among several fans celebrating the Denver Nuggets win over the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night, posting a video to Twitter of himself “sweeping” after his home team swept LeBron James and the Lakers right out of the playoffs.

⏱ On tap

The House convened at 10 a.m., and the Senate is off today. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

12:15 p.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch in the President’s Private Dining Room.

and have lunch in the President’s Private Dining Room. 1 p.m.: Biden and Harris will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing.

Biden and Harris will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing. 2:30 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

All times Eastern.

🍬 In lighter news

Today is National Taffy Day! Treat yourself to a sweet snack!

GIF: https://media.giphy.com/media/kEQa33SYt5EIksiqrp/giphy.gif

Credit: River Street Sweets

And because you made it this far, check out this time-lapsed video of a bird getting its nest ready. 🐦